Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Bust Revealed

Miles Morales himself is getting a new bust from Diamond Select Toys later this year, it has been revealed. The 1/2 scale bust based on the protagonist from developer Insomniac Games' Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales has a release date of late June, early July right now and will cost $175. Diamond Select Toys notes that this is a rather beefy 10-inch, scale resin bust of the character as he appears within the popular PlayStation title.

According to the listing, the bust was designed by Joe Allard and sculpted by Rocco Tartamella. The bust includes a base of what appears to be some architecture featuring something like Miles' venom shock abilities. Additionally, it is limited to 1,000 pieces, so if you've been hankering for a bust of Miles as he appears in a video game, you will soon have your chance along with 999 others.

If you want a truly good look at what the 1/2 scale bust looks like, you can see it below:

(Photo: Diamond Select Toys)

As noted above, the bust is set to release at the end of June or the beginning of July for $175. As for the video game itself, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is currently available for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition, which includes a voucher for Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered, is available for the PS5 only for $69.99. The PlayStation 5 itself is also now available globally for $499 (with disc drive) and $399 (all-digital console). You can check out all of our previous coverage of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales right here.

Have you already had a chance to play Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales? Are you interested in picking up the new bust of Miles?