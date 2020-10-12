Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Brings Back the Daily Bugle

✖

Developer Insomniac Games has dusted off the Marvel newspaper Daily Bugle in order to promote the upcoming release of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales in November. This new Daily Bugle Now appears to be a way to tease in-game information without directly announcing any one particular thing, and it's hard to imagine we won't see more of it going forward. The first installment is all about who this new Spider-Man (Miles Morales, of course) actually is.

As you can see below, there are some new images of what can safely be assumed to be the upcoming video game. The original Spider-Man appears to be fairly involved in the training of Miles as an all-new Spider-Man despite the general populace not really knowing what's going on. (There are also some pretty amusing references to, for example, Ben Reilly and more.)

The leading publication from Marvel's New York is back with a fresh look and brand-new headlines! Daily Bugle Now dusts off the question: who is this new Spider-Man? #MilesMoralesPS5 #BeGreater #BeYourself pic.twitter.com/9Sik3d65Eg — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) October 12, 2020

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which is a standalone title, is set to release for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on November 12th for $49.99. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition, which includes a voucher for Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered, is set to launch on November 12th as well but for the PS5 only for $69.99. The PlayStation 5 is currently set to release on November 12th in the United States and November 19th globally for $499 (with disc drive) and $399 (all-digital console). You can check out all of our previous coverage of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales so far? How do you feel about the return of the Daily Bugle? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!