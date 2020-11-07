Spider-Man: Miles Morales Fans Discover the Hero Knows Sign Language

✖

Fans of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales were very excited to see the young hero using Sign Language in one of the game’s missions. Spideycomics7 posted the video on Twitter, and people just couldn’t get enough. (Go check out their YouTube channel here!) The Wall-Crawler meets a girl named Hailey who asks for help on the app, when the two talk, they bond over their shared background and it launches another quest to help the neighborhood. This all adds to the feel of Miles being his own Spider-Man which is reinforced throughout the game and the movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. This is a different hero than Peter Parker, even though their suits might be similar, the journey has some very different turns in this case.

Thursday brought some new suits for fans as well. There has been no shortage of different costumes for Miles. Marvel artist Javier Garron talked to Marvel.com about bringing the T.R.A.C.K. suit to life.

MILES KNOWS SIGN LANGUAGE LETS GOOOO pic.twitter.com/scrNmhRegw — スパイディ7はこちら (@Spideycomics7) November 6, 2020

Garron told the publisher, “You have all the classic elements from the Spider-Man lore: the webs, the pointy-shaped big eyes, the spider logo. I wanted to have a new take on the mythos, design-wise, but always trying to keep it coherent and part of the larger picture. There are those elements that make Miles unique as a Spider-person. Black and red colors. The sport accessories and vibe in some iterations of the suit. I tried to be as aware as possible of how design in games is now in. Try to make it current and vibrant. Unique but definitely Spidey.”

“As I played with the spider logo on Miles' chest, I realized it could be interesting to make it one element with the one of the back, connecting their lines through the trapezius muscle. I was always keeping the webbing in Miles's head and shoulder but as I started joining the symbols it kind of started creating zones in the costume, little frontiers,” he continued. “And that zonification is the perfect composition set of lines to make shifts in color and texture. I definitely wanted to keep the black color and as I finally did bleed it to the hands. But trying to make the whole thing more straightforward too, since I tend to complicate things too much and I need to edit myself down constantly, I found it interesting to reduce the webbed area.”

Comicbook.com’s Jamie Lovett thoroughly enjoyed Spider-Man: Miles Morales, as evidenced by his review:

Insomniac Games is back with the follow-up to its hugely successful Marvel's Spider-Man game, Spider-Man: Miles Morales. It's not quite a full sequel that gives players control of the new Spider-Man introduced in the first game, and the gameplay is familiar but not identical to what came before. The more essential differences come in the themes and points of view expressed by the game's brief but satisfying story and side missions. Simultaneously, the story hammers on familiar Spider-Man themes and it pushes the idea that the Spider-Man experience, with all of its tragedy and triumph, does not belong to any single individual alone.

