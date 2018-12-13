Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Reveals First Look at Into the Spider-Verse Suit

✖

Insomniac Games confirmed yet another bonus suit Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales players can acquire in the new game by showing off the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse suit. As its name suggests, the inspiration for this suit comes directly from the one seen in the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse movie. The suit’s even been implemented into the game in a way that makes it look as though it’s animated differently from things around it as if it were dropped straight from the Spider-Verse movie into the game.

You can check out the first look at the Into the Spider-Verse suit below courtesy of Marvel Entertainment and PlayStation now that a preview of the suit in action has been shared. From fighting different types of bad guys on the ground and in the air to just swinging around the city, the Into the Spider-Verse suit looks starkly different compared to everything else around it.

🕷️ Your first look at the unmistakably stylish "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" Suit, a launch day bonus for "Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales" on PS4 and PS5: https://t.co/DFVXFslvmK #BeGreater #BeYourself @PlayStation pic.twitter.com/mUlS4WQrwO — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) October 30, 2020

This cosmetic is the second suit would-be Miles Morales players have been waiting to see after it was confirmed that the pre-order bonuses for the game would include up to two different suits and some other extras like a gadget and more skill points. The first of the alternate suits to be revealed was the T.R.A.C.K. Suit which features a mostly white body framed by black shoulders and head along with the signature red spider in the middle.

Fortunately for those who aren’t big on pre-ordering games but still don’t want to miss out on any of the optional cosmetics, you won’t have to pre-order Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales just to get these suits. Insomniac Games clarified on Twitter to an inquiring fan that the way the suits will function in the new game is just as they did in Marvel’s Spider-Man on the PlayStation 4. That means that pre-ordering the game will unlock these suits early for those who do that, but everyone else will still be able to earn these suits in-game on their own. You won’t have to pay any extra or any sooner for the suits, you just won’t get them as quickly as you would if you’d pre-ordered.

It's earnable for everyone. Like #SpiderManPS4 The bonus is early unlocks, not exclusive content. — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) October 30, 2020

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is scheduled to release on November 5th.