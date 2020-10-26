Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Reveals Some of Its Trophies

✖

Developer Insomniac Games today revealed a whole bunch of different Trophies for Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. While it is only a partial list and by no means all of the Trophies included within the video game on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, it should give prospective players an idea of what to expect when it launches on November 12th.

And while these are only Trophies, if you are looking to be relatively surprised by the title when you pick it up, these could technically be considered spoilers. But if you are curious, and want to know the sorts of Trophies available to players, well, Insomniac Games has gone and put it all out there on Twitter to see. We've embedded the whole list below:

⌛ Urban Explorers - Collect all Time Capsules 🥈

📮 Memory Lane - Collect All Postcards 🥈

📦 Salvager - Open all Underground Caches 🥈

⚗️ Under Their Noses - Shut down all Roxxon Labs 🥈

🏢 Underground Undone - Shut down all Underground Hideouts 🥈 pic.twitter.com/nfp8VQ8XFI — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) October 26, 2020

🦏 Rhino Rodeo - Ride Rhino through the mall 🥉

🧵 Hanging by a Thread - Keep the bridge together 🥉

⚡ Overcharge - Defeat 100 enemies with Venom attacks 🥉

💨 Up and Over - Perform a Venom Jump, then a Venom Dash on a single enemy 🥉 pic.twitter.com/91oV1rBmtw — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) October 26, 2020

📸 JJJ Would Be Proud - Apply a sticker and customize lighting while in Photo Mode 🥉

📱 Five Star Review - Complete all FNSM app requests 🥉

🔧 Mod that Suit - Craft a Suit Mod 🥉

🕶️ Look with Better Eyes - Craft a Visor Mod 🥉 pic.twitter.com/MbhXSB00CY — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) October 26, 2020

🚤 I’m On A Boat - Ride the derelict boat in southern Chinatown 🥉

💻 Socially Acceptable - Scroll through the entire Social Feed at the end of the story 🥉 pic.twitter.com/j06eWmtVFI — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) October 26, 2020

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which is a standalone title, is set to release for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on November 12th for $49.99. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition, which includes a voucher for Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered, is set to launch on November 12th as well but for the PS5 only for $69.99. The PlayStation 5 is currently set to release on November 12th in the United States and November 19th globally for $499 (with disc drive) and $399 (all-digital console). You can check out all of our previous coverage of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales so far? Are you excited to see the trophies above?