Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Reveals Some of Its Trophies

By Rollin Bishop

Developer Insomniac Games today revealed a whole bunch of different Trophies for Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. While it is only a partial list and by no means all of the Trophies included within the video game on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, it should give prospective players an idea of what to expect when it launches on November 12th.

And while these are only Trophies, if you are looking to be relatively surprised by the title when you pick it up, these could technically be considered spoilers. But if you are curious, and want to know the sorts of Trophies available to players, well, Insomniac Games has gone and put it all out there on Twitter to see. We've embedded the whole list below:

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which is a standalone title, is set to release for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on November 12th for $49.99. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition, which includes a voucher for Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered, is set to launch on November 12th as well but for the PS5 only for $69.99. The PlayStation 5 is currently set to release on November 12th in the United States and November 19th globally for $499 (with disc drive) and $399 (all-digital console). You can check out all of our previous coverage of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales right here.

