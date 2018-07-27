Spider-Man PS4: First Look at “Classic” Costume

PlayStation, Marvel, and Insomniac Games have come together to reveal a new online issue of the Daily Bugle, which you can read right here. To celebrate the new issue, PlayStation tweeted out a short teaser video which gives us our first look at Spider-Man in his classic suit, featuring the original black spider logo. Check it out:

The next installment of the Daily Bugle is out now! Check out what Spider-Man’s been up to in Marvel’s New York: https://t.co/44uOyfskEt #SpiderManPS4 pic.twitter.com/FKHJOIXxE3 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) July 18, 2018

Believe it or not, this is actually our first time seeing the familiar outfit in-game. Most of the footage we’ve seen of Spider-Man features his newer “white spider” suit, which we know is engineered for him early in the game. When you start a new game, you’ll begin the story wearing the original suit seen above, then something dramatic happens, and the new “white spider” suit makes an appearance.

So what happens that would cause Peter Parker to adopt a brand new Spidey-Suit? That is still one of this game’s many well-guarded mysteries. Before you go thinking that it will be Uncle Ben’s death that sends Parker into a transformative spiral, we’ve heard from Insomniac directly that we won’t be witnessing that boring old origin story again. We’ve seen it a hundred times, and this story takes place far after the events of that day. Something else is about to happen, but we don’t know what.

The classic Spider-Man suit is one of many you’ll get to unlock and wear as you progress through the game. So far we’ve seen a handful of suits confirmed, including the newer “white spider” suit, the Spider-Man “Noir” suit, the “Spider-Punk” suit, the “Iron Spider” from Infinity War, and the “homemade” suit.

This issue of the Bugle has a few more surprises, so be sure to check back on the home page for all of the latest. In the meantime, here’s more about Marvel’s Spider-Man from the PlayStation Store:

Be Spider-Man

After eight years behind the mask, Peter Parker is a crime-fighting master. Feel the full power of a more experienced Spider-Man with improvisational combat, dynamic acrobatics, fluid urban traversal, and environmental interactions. A rookie no longer, this is the most masterful Spider-Man you’ve ever played.

Worlds Collide

The worlds of Peter Parker and Spider-Man collide in an original action-packed story. In this new Spider-Man universe, iconic characters from Peter and Spider-Man’s lives have been reimagined, placing familiar characters in unique roles.

Marvel’s New York is Your Playground

The Big Apple comes to life as Insomniac’s most expansive and interactive world yet. Swing through vibrant neighborhoods and catch breathtaking views of iconic Marvel and Manhattan landmarks. Use the environment to defeat villains with epic takedowns in true blockbuster action.