‘Spider-Man PS4’ Double Vinyl Album Set Now Available For Pre-Order

Insomniac Games' Spider-Man has easily become one of our favorite games for this year, with its wide-open exploration, seamless combat and terrific presentation. But we must also give a nod to the music, which was produced by John Paesano. There's just something about it that makes us feel spidey-riffic as we save New York. And now we can appreciate it in the best way possible.

It was announced back at San Diego Comic-Con that the Spider-Man soundtrack would be getting the vinyl treatment from MondoRecords; and now you can finally pre-order a copy to call your own!

Amazon has listed the Marvel's Spider-Man Original Video Game Soundtrack Double Vinyl set for pre-order. It's currently listed at $44.14 for the set, ready to ship on December 28. If you're an Amazon Prime member, you'll also score free two-day shipping, so you can get it in time for the New Year!

The set comes with two specially colored discs, red and blue (with a splash of black), celebrating the full game's soundtrack. On top of that, it features an iconic album cover design, with Spidey swinging at a rapid pace while wearing the great suit we were introduced to in the game when it released back in September.

If you prefer, the John Paesano soundtrack is also available through Amazon Prime's music streaming service; as well as in MP3 format for just $11.49. But we know a lot of you out there love what Insomniac Games' Spider-Man is about, so this album set is a great way to pay homage to this amazing game while also appreciating Paesano's work.

Like previous Mondo releases, this one will likely sell out pretty quickly once it's available. So head on over to Amazon to get your pre-orders in and add it to your collection!

If you want to take a listen to some of the samples from the soundtrack, be sure to visit this page to get a taste. We have a feeling you're really going to like it.

Marvel's Spider-Man is available now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro. Be sure to check out our review!

