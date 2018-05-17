Spider-Man PS4 E3 Mural Going Up In Los Angeles

In just a few short weeks, the Electronic Entertainment Expo will be happening in Los Angeles, bringing together some of the best games and game makers in the business for all to celebrate. And one company that isn’t holding back is Sony, who appears to be putting a great deal of effort into advertising its forthcoming hits.

Among them is Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man, which promises to be one of the biggest and best adventures for the web-slinger to date. A new social media image suggests that the company has a huge mural going up in the heart of Los Angele, with Spidey taking center stage.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The image comes to us from Twitter via Jacinda Chew, who serves as art director over at Insomniac Games. She recently posted the beginning work on the eight-story mural that will be up in plain sight around Los Angeles during the week of E3. Though it’s still a work in progress, it’s definitely looking like it’s right up Spidey’s alley.

“Getting ready for E3!” she says in the post. “Our eight story mural is going up in downtown Los Angeles!” You can see the progress of the mural below.

Getting ready for E3! Our eight story mural is going up in downtown Los Angeles. 😀 pic.twitter.com/VhxbEiOTEz — Jacinda Chew (@jacinda_chew) May 16, 2018

It looks like the artists are going for a simple yet still dynamic approach with the design, featuring Spidey in the midst of a web swing along with the game’s logo and a red/black background design as well as the PlayStation 4 logo in the upper left corner. Nothing too far over the top, but just eye-catching enough to please fans. It’s still a work in progress, so there’s a good chance more will be added to the mural. Who knows, Mr. Negative may even show up somewhere in there.

This isn’t the first time that Sony’s worked on a huge mural for an E3 blockbuster. Last year it did the exact same thing for its epic hit God of War, painting what would essentially become the game’s cover art on the side of a building in downtown Los Angeles. This is pretty common advertising for games over the course of the week. In fact, there’s a good chance that’s once it’s finished, the art could suggest what we see on the game’s final cover.

We’re sure to see even more viral Spider-Man advertising around E3 as the week goes on. We’ll let you know what we spot over the days that the show takes place!

Spider-Man releases on September 7 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.