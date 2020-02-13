Spider-Man PS4 Fan Plays Basketball with Webs

Spider-Man has had almost every adventure imaginable, but now he’s playing basketball. On YouTube, Reetae27 decided to see how good the Web-Slinger was at shooting hoops on the PlayStation 4. The YouTuber figured out that the basketballs were programmed differently than other objects in the game. From there, they figured out that some balls could indeed be webbed and from there the race to make a basket was on. With further testing, it was discovered that the webs can’t throw the ball high enough or slow enough for a normal shot. That meant that it was time to make like prime Shaquille O’Neal and start dunking. After a lot of trial and error, the dunk was a success. Now, something else has been revealed after months and months of the game being out.

People can’t get enough of this game and it should be no surprise that a sequel is coming. Creative Director of the series, Bryan Intihar, told fans that development on the sequel has already begun. He revealed that he shared a first story draft with presumably other members of Insomniac Games last year. No story details have been confirmed yet, but the great thing about Spider-Man is that there are so many directions the story can go now. It’s been a while since the September of 2018, they probably have all sorts of ideas on tap for the follow-up.

Late last year, Kinda Funny’s Imran Khan shared an update about the next game in the series. He said the he can’t say much, but mentioned that it could come as early as 2021. In fact, he thinks it could be Sony’s holiday title. That’s probably a good idea, the first one was so popular that the bundle ended up being a system seller for Sony the first time around. In the mean time, fans will have to wait and keep churning out amazing costumes for everyone to appreciate.

Back near Spider-Man PS4 release, Comicbook.com said:

Marvel’s Spider-Man is the best superhero movie you can’t buy a ticket to see, and it’s one of the best open-world games of the generation. Insomniac Games has shown great audacity in its effort to craft a wholly original Spider-Man story, with its own timeline and set of origin stories. Having played the game from start to finish, I can say that even the most hardcore comic book fans will have their expectations exceeded by Marvel’s Spider-Man‘s impossible scope and exhaustive fan service.

Marvel’s Spider-Man PS4 is now available.