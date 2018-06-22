Spider-Man PS4 Will Have Minimal HUD While Swinging Around The City

Following feedback and some minor complaints about Marvel’s Spider-Man excellent E3 demo, Insomniac Games has tweaked how the game’s HUD is displayed as you swing around from building to building.

The changes aren’t drastic, but they lean further into a minimalist display by removing the health bar, gadgets and suit power from the HUD as you traverse the game’s urban playground.

Word of the changes comes way Bryan Intihar, Creative Director on the project, via Twitter.

Since E3, we’ve turned off the health bar, gadget and suit power HUD elements while you are swinging around the city. — Bryan Intihar (@bryanintihar) June 22, 2018

It’s unclear whether there will be any options to have no HUD, or to have the original HUD. A minimal HUD goes a long way in immersion and just makes the action of swinging look better, however, no HUD would make things look even crisper.

Meanwhile, I know a few people who are more of the ‘mo’ information mo’ better’ mindset, so being able to tweak the HUD display to your liking would be really awesome.

Personally, I’m more of a less HUD is good HUD type of guy, but that’s because immersion is one of the most important things about a video game for me. That said, I’m pretty happy to see the industry shifting towards dynamic HUDs and minimalist-styled HUDs. As a results games feel less “gamey” and more crafted with the player experience in mind. Yet again, I didn’t see anything wrong with the game’s HUD prior to these changes, so maybe they aren’t as impactful as we sometimes like to think.

To see Spidey's swinging in action, be sure to check out over 10 minutes of new, raw gameplay footage from the aforementioned E3 demo.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is in development exclusively for the PlayStation 4, and is scheduled to release on September 7th. And something tells me it could have one of the worst HUDs of all-time, and still be a front-runner for game of the year.