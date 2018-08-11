Internet Reacts To Mary Jane “Changes” In Spider-Man PS4

Yesterday during San Diego Comic-Con, Insomniac Games revealed a brand-new story trailer for Marvel’s Spider-Man, and naturally fans went a little crazy in excitement. However, things weren’t all praise, elation, and hype, at least not for everybody. Not long after the trailer was revealed, some fans gathered and expressed their unhappiness and critique over apparent changes to Mary Jane’s design with the new trailer.

Over on Reddit, a post with 109 upvotes (91 percent upvoted) reads “What they did with MJ?”

As you can see, the side-by-side image suggests that Insomniac Games made some changes to Mary Jane since she was shown off at E3 2017, specifically, her eyes look a bit brighter, her nose a bit different, and her chin more angled and pointed. To these apparent changes, many fans on the forum expressed their displeasure.

It’s worth pointing out that the most common reaction to Mary Jane’s “changes” was no reaction, or in other words, most didn’t seem to notice, or if they did, they didn’t care. It’s also worth pointing out that alongside the less-than-positive reaction, was a more encouraging reaction on the Reddit page, where many noted she looks like she simply received a visual upgrade, and looks more realistic as a result. Meanwhile on Twitter, there’s a whole thread on how Insomniac Games did such a great job on her design:

Alas, the Internet is difficult to please. And according to Insomniac Games’ Brian Horton, no changes were even made to her design, she simply looks different in the new trailer due to lighting and camera differences.

Its the same, just lighting and camera differences — Brian Horton (@BrianHortonArt) July 20, 2018

Marvel’s Spider-Man is in development exclusively for the PlayStation 4, and is scheduled to arrive on September 7th.