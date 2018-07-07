Mr. Ditkovitch Will Not Be in Spider-Man PS4

Marvel’s Spider-Man looks like the Spider-Man game fans have been waiting for a long time. But nothing is perfect, and the PS4 game is no exception.

So what’s the issue? Story? No. Gameplay? No. Graphics? No. The problem: Mr. Ditkovitch won’t be in the game. That’s right, take a minute.

Word of the tragedy comes way of the game’s Creative Director Bryan Intihar, who makes a note of interacting with fans regularly on Twitter, and occasionally even crushes a dream or two.

He’s not in the game — Bryan Intihar (@bryanintihar) June 30, 2018

And before you ask, no, his daughter Ursula Ditkovich won’t be in the game either, or in other words, no cookies for Spidey.

No — Bryan Intihar (@bryanintihar) June 30, 2018

Naturally, fans were heartbroken by the terrible news, and also had a little fun with the director.

He should be DLC — AR (@ARGamer0612) June 30, 2018

It’s a free country, not rent free country. — Mr Ditkovich (@anthonyjohn00) June 30, 2018

While the landlord of Peter Parker in Spider-Man 2 (who also appeared in Spider-Man 3) not being in Marvel’s Spider-Man for the PS4 isn’t a surprise, it’s a little disappointing for hardcore fans who have adopted the character as a cult-favorite (in tongue-and-cheek fashion). Here’s to hoping there will at least be one easter egg.

Or if we’re lucky, playable character DLC where Mr. Ditkovich helps Spidey collect rent money from villains who are long overdue. Maybe a Ditkovich vs. Venom boss battle? I’d pay for it.

While the number one landlord of all-time won’t exist in the game, we do know a number of other — more prominent — characters will, such as Daredevil, The Avengers, and Black Cat.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is in development exclusively for the PlayStation 4, and is poised to arrive on September 7th. For more on Spidey, be sure to peep our previous coverage on the superhero by clicking here.

And remember to pour one out for Mr. Ditkovich on September 7th.