Spider-Man PS4 Photo Mode Revealed In New Trailer

Today, developer Insomniac Games and publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment confirmed Marvel’s Spider-Man’s photo mode, as well as unveiled it in a brand-new trailer.

And as you would expect, it is one of the best looking photo modes in a game, ever.

The mode will be free and come with the game’s day one update, or in other words, be available as part of the game’s downloadable patch right on launch day.

The aforementioned trailer details the mode, revealing that it will be pretty robust, packing different camera, lens, filter, and sticker options. Basically, it’s exactly what Spider-Man fans could hope for, and then some. And so naturally, Spidey faithful on the Internet have been sent into a hype coma:

Marvel’s Spider-Man is in development exclusively for PlayStation 4, and is poised to release next week on September 7. For more on the game and all things Spidey, be sure to check out our previous coverage by clicking here.

And as always hit that comments section and let us know your thoughts, and even your hot-takes. Does the photo mode look good? How many thousands of hours do you plan on losing to it?

