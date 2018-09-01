Spider-Man PS4 Photo Mode Revealed In New Trailer

Today, developer Insomniac Games and publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment confirmed Marvel’s Spider-Man’s photo mode, as well as unveiled it in a brand-new trailer.

And as you would expect, it is one of the best looking photo modes in a game, ever.

The mode will be free and come with the game’s day one update, or in other words, be available as part of the game’s downloadable patch right on launch day.

Check out Photo Mode, coming free to #SpiderManPS4 as part of our Day 1 Update! #BeGreater pic.twitter.com/rpRuGo2Yzk — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) August 31, 2018

The aforementioned trailer details the mode, revealing that it will be pretty robust, packing different camera, lens, filter, and sticker options. Basically, it’s exactly what Spider-Man fans could hope for, and then some. And so naturally, Spidey faithful on the Internet have been sent into a hype coma:

I CANNOT CONTAIN THE HYPE PLEASE STOP — Daniel Hardcastle (@DanNerdCubed) August 31, 2018

Dammit! Now I’m never gonna finish this game. Just gonna obsessively use the photomode at everything! 😅 pic.twitter.com/WiIceIp5Up — Christian Johannesén (@phatseejay) August 31, 2018

OMFG IM IN LOVE pic.twitter.com/GTbBwa0lWR — B (@bradgame64) August 31, 2018

Anybody have a time machine I can use to time travel to next Friday? — Darren Clampitt (@clampitt_darren) August 31, 2018

I LOVE Photo Mode and this one has to be the best I’ve ever seen. THANK YOU!! — Mario (@TheMariest) August 31, 2018

Damn that looks fantastic. Glad to see the trend continuing of PS4 exclusives one-upping each other’s photo modes. — JadedDarkness (@kclamothe) August 31, 2018

Don’t think I didn’t see that Scarlet Spider.

Also, that comic frame and that newspaper frame are so good. Stop being so good. I’ve already waited to capacity on your goodness. — PixelPodium (@PixelPodium) August 31, 2018

Oh yes, comic vibes, this is all perfect!! pic.twitter.com/9YApgoCXa8 — Haidø |ᴋʜ (@Haidox3D) August 31, 2018

Marvel’s Spider-Man is in development exclusively for PlayStation 4, and is poised to release next week on September 7. For more on the game and all things Spidey, be sure to check out our previous coverage by clicking here.

And as always hit that comments section and let us know your thoughts, and even your hot-takes. Does the photo mode look good? How many thousands of hours do you plan on losing to it?