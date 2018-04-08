Spider-Man Looks Spectacular on the PS4 Pro

The Spider-Man info dump was significant this week, including most importantly a release date reveal.

Not only has a ton of new info on the PS4 exclusive emerged, but new media as well, including a trio of amazing looking screenshots showing off just how good Spider-Man looks.

More specifically, the new screenshots come fresh out of the PS4 Pro oven, showing of to PlayStation gamers the power of Sony‘s supped-up console.

One of three new images notably features some combat, and shows the player’s ability to interact with environments in interesting and strategic ways in order to take down enemies. Another shows Spidey doing what he does best: swinging from Manhattan’s buildings. And the last showcases Spider-Man‘s signature carefree attitude atop a city skyline.

As you can see the screenshots feature a 4K resolution, and thus you will need a 4K tv to see images this good when you play the game.

Spider-Man is poised to release on September 7th exclusively for the PS4. Developer Insomniac Games has confirmed that the title will remain a PS4 exclusive, meaning it will never come to Xbox One or any other console. Pre-orders for the game are already live, and come packing a custom theme, a skin pack, and more. A price-point begins at $59.99 USD.

You can read more on the game below, courtesy of an official elevator pitch via Sony:

Starring one of the world’s most iconic Super Heroes, Marvel’s Spider-Man features the acrobatic abilities, improvisation and web-slinging that the wall-crawler is famous for, while also introducing elements never-before-seen in a Spider-Man game. From traversing with parkour and unique environmental interactions, to new combat and blockbuster action, it’s Spider-Man unlike any you’ve played before.

Sony Interactive Entertainment, Insomniac Games, and Marvel have teamed up to create a brand-new and authentic Spider-Man adventure. This isn’t the Spider-Man you’ve met or ever seen before. This is an experienced Peter Parker who’s more masterful at fighting big crime in New York City. At the same time, he’s struggling to balance his chaotic personal life and career while the fate of millions of New Yorkers rest upon his shoulders.