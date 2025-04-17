1998 PS1 RPG Remaster Just Stealth Released

A remaster of a 1998 PS1 exclusive RPG has just been stealth released. That said, while the game in question is an early PlayStation exclusive, the remaster stealth release comes courtesy not of the PS4 or the PS5, but the Nintendo Switch. The Nintendo Switch remaster technically debuted back on August 1, 2024, but only in Japan. Then, earlier this year on January 21, it got a global release, but only on PC via Steam. Now, the Nintendo Switch version has come west though courtesy of Sting. On the Nintendo eShop, the game in question costs $24.99, however, until May 7 it is on sale for $19.99.

The remaster in question goes by the same name as the PS1 original: Dokapon Sword of Fury, a board games meets RPG from Asmik Ace Entertainment. That said, if the name is unfamiliar it is probably because the original was never released out of Japan, leaving those in the United States and elsewhere interested in it no option but to import a non-localized copy.

“Engage in playful fighting with soon-to-be ex-friends! The ultimate relationship-ruining board game x RPG returns, where the best way to succeed is to play dirty,” reads an official description of the game. “Spin the wheel and set off on an exciting adventure with your friends! Defeat monsters, purchase weapons, and level up, just like in an RPG. Once you’ve gathered enough strength, face off against powerful bosses in epic fashion! Your journey will take you across a wide, diverse world… Just don’t forget that your true goal is to get filthy rich!”

The game’s official description continues: “Money is everything! Anything goes, as long as it lines your pockets…and as long as you’re cool with it! Will you walk the path of thievery and plunder, or will you hold firm to your morals? Will you join hands with your friends, or plot to betray them? It’s dealer’s choice around these parts!”

There remains no word of this remaster coming to PS4 or PS5, and right now there is little reason to expect this to change. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things PlayStation — including the latest on old-school PS1 and PS2 games to the latest on the newest PS5 games — click here.