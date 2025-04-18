Injustice 3 Speculation Erupts Following New Post

Speculation over Injustice 3 has erupted following a new post from Ed Boon, the boss of NetherRealm Studios, the Chicago-based developer behind the Mortal Kombat and Injustice series. It has been eight years since the release of Injustice 2. This is already double the gap between 2013’s Injustice: Gods Among Us and Injustice 2, and there still isn’t even word of Injustice 3 yet. The previous expectation was that Injustice 3 would come after Mortal Kombat 11, continuing NetherRealm Studios tradition of alternating between the two series. This did not happen. Rather, we got back to back Mortal Kombat games when Mortal Kombat 1 released in 2023.

Unfortunately, Mortal Kombat 1 proved to be a disappointment on multiple levels. It oddly rebooted the series, and didn’t stick the landing, as evident by its substantially weaker sales. Meanwhile, it came at the cost of Injustice 3. It is pretty obvious Mortal Kombat, at the very least, now needs a rest. This opens the door for Injustice 3 to finally happen, which brings us to a new post from Ed Boon.

Over on Instagram, Boon — who is famous for teasing fans — posted “anyone else miss arcades,” featuring a photo of Injustice arcade machines. Now there is a Mortal Kombat arcade machine in the background, but it is importantly in the background. What is front and center are the Injustice arcade machines. And given Boon’s reputation, the post has caught the attention of Injustice fans, which in turn has led to substantial speculation.

It is hard to say what Injustice fans should and should not make of this. That said, it is reasonable to expect Injustice 3 is next in the NetherRealm Studios pipeline, and this very well could be a tease of this.

If Boon or NetherRealm Studios provides any type of follow up, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, take all of this speculation with a grain of salt.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Do you think Boon is teasing Injustice 3? What do you want to see from the long-awaited sequel?