Target Reveals Nintendo Switch 2 Pre-Order Times

Target has revealed exactly when you can pre-order a Nintendo Switch 2. Nintendo fans have been waiting for the Nintendo Switch 2 for almost a decade. Many wondered what Nintendo would do to succeed the 2017 console as they typically try to innovate in a big new way. However, the Nintendo Switch 2 is just a more powerful, more refined version of the previous console with small innovations like turning the Joy-Con into a mouse for games like Civilization 7. This is arguably the best way forward for Nintendo as it’s one of the best selling consoles of all-time, meaning if it ain’t broke, don’t try to fix it!

By and large, it looks like a great piece of hardware… but it has come with some controversy. The Nintendo Switch 2 is a whopping $450, making it one of Nintendo’s most expensive consoles to date. It’s a massive jump from the $300 price point of the original Switch and unfortunately, it stings even more because Nintendo Switch 2 games can cost up to $80. Naturally, fans are a bit skeptical of just how expensive it will be to play on Switch 2. Still, there’s a large amount of people who don’t care and are willing to drop a ton of money to play the new console when it drops this summer.

Here’s When You Can Pre-Order a Nintendo Switch 2

Following Nintendo delaying U.S. pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch 2 due to the tarrifs, it has been confirmed that the Nintendo Switch 2 price will remain unchanged and pre-orders will finally open up next week on Thursday, April 24th. This will give fans the chance to secure their console ahead of its June launch. While exact pre-order times will likely vary between retailers, Target has confirmed what time customers can reserve their console. Target customers can pre-order a Nintendo Switch 2 at 12AM ET on April 24th, meaning you might have to stay up past your bed time in order to secure it from Target.

Nintendo Switch 2 at Target will go up for preorder at midnight on April 24 (12 AM ET) https://t.co/HOf5R14Ax7 https://t.co/s7n9BEcfiM pic.twitter.com/xye0qIqfLQ — Wario64 (@Wario64) April 18, 2025

It wouldn’t be surprising if other retailers also follow suit and open pre-orders at midnight. It’s likely up to each retailer’s discretion and naturally, retailers like GameStop will probably take a handful of pre-orders in-store when their doors open on the morning of April 24th. Customers will have the option of pre-ordering just the console itself or a bundle with Mario Kart World for $499.99. Similarly, pre-orders for Nintendo Switch 2 games and accessories will be available at the 12AM ET on Target’s website. Unfortunately, it seems like Amazon won’t be stocking the Nintendo Switch 2 this time around, so those hoping to utilize their Amazon Prime for this console will have to look elsewhere.

If you’re looking for an in-person experience, Best Buy will be hosting a midnight launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 in June. Fans can pre-order their console online and order it for an in-store pick-up. Needless to say, there’s a lot of different ways you’ll be able to enjoy the Nintendo Switch 2 launch this summer.

