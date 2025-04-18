Target Reveals Nintendo Switch 2 Pre-Order Times

Target has revealed exactly when you can pre-order a Nintendo Switch 2. Nintendo fans have been waiting for the Nintendo Switch 2 for almost a decade. Many wondered what Nintendo would do to succeed the 2017 console as they typically try to innovate in a big new way. However, the Nintendo Switch 2 is just a more powerful, more refined version of the previous console with small innovations like turning the Joy-Con into a mouse for games like Civilization 7. This is arguably the best way forward for Nintendo as it’s one of the best selling consoles of all-time, meaning if it ain’t broke, don’t try to fix it!
By and large, it looks like a great piece of hardware… but it has come with some controversy. The Nintendo Switch 2 is a whopping $450, making it one of Nintendo’s most expensive consoles to date. It’s a massive jump from the $300 price point of the original Switch and unfortunately, it stings even more because Nintendo Switch 2 games can cost up to $80. Naturally, fans are a bit skeptical of just how expensive it will be to play on Switch 2. Still, there’s a large amount of people who don’t care and are willing to drop a ton of money to play the new console when it drops this summer.
Here’s When You Can Pre-Order a Nintendo Switch 2
Following Nintendo delaying U.S. pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch 2 due to the tarrifs, it has been confirmed that the Nintendo Switch 2 price will remain unchanged and pre-orders will finally open up next week on Thursday, April 24th. This will give fans the chance to secure their console ahead of its June launch. While exact pre-order times will likely vary between retailers, Target has confirmed what time customers can reserve their console. Target customers can pre-order a Nintendo Switch 2 at 12AM ET on April 24th, meaning you might have to stay up past your bed time in order to secure it from Target.
It wouldn’t be surprising if other retailers also follow suit and open pre-orders at midnight. It’s likely up to each retailer’s discretion and naturally, retailers like GameStop will probably take a handful of pre-orders in-store when their doors open on the morning of April 24th. Customers will have the option of pre-ordering just the console itself or a bundle with Mario Kart World for $499.99. Similarly, pre-orders for Nintendo Switch 2 games and accessories will be available at the 12AM ET on Target’s website. Unfortunately, it seems like Amazon won’t be stocking the Nintendo Switch 2 this time around, so those hoping to utilize their Amazon Prime for this console will have to look elsewhere.
If you’re looking for an in-person experience, Best Buy will be hosting a midnight launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 in June. Fans can pre-order their console online and order it for an in-store pick-up. Needless to say, there’s a lot of different ways you’ll be able to enjoy the Nintendo Switch 2 launch this summer.
