R.E.P.O. Creators Are “Keeping an Eye on” Collaboration Opportunities

These days, collabs seem to be popping up everywhere, from obvious connections like Critical Role and Elder Scrolls Online to more outlandish offerings like Minecraft and meal kits. Naturally, when a game like R.E.P.O. gets popular, fans want to know if they can expect any crossovers with other beloved indie games. We’ve seen it with things like Dave the Diver and Vampire Survivors, so why not R.E.P.O? Well, in today’s developer Q&A, Semiwork finally addresses this fan question about the future of the horror co-op game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Semiwork provides weekly updates about their work on R.E.P.O. in the form of hilarious, truly engaging videos. This week, the topic of the video update was another Q&A, answering fan-submitted questions about the game. The video starts with a few exciting sneak peeks of new items and gimmicks, but then jumps right into fun questions like which scrapped concepts the developers are still thinking about. And of course, there’s the question of… “Do you have any ideas/plans to collaborate with other games?” and if they’re open to the idea.

Play video

Given that the Semiwork team is hard at work on the first major content update for R.E.P.O. in Early Access, they are “way too swamped” at the moment to put these plans into motion. That said, the team sounds open to the idea. After noting they’re too busy to think about doing it any time soon, they add, “It will be so fun to do collaborations in the future, so it’s something we’re keeping an eye on, so to speak.”

An exact timeline for the first major R.E.P.O. update hasn’t yet been confirmed. That said, the team at Semiwork has shared a ton of exciting updates about what’s coming, including matchmaking, a new explosive mechanic, and more. It’s clear that this content update will add a ton of new content for fans to enjoy. And, the game recently got a Steam facelift in the form of removing the horrifying emoji-inspired logo, Taxman, in favor of the cute little semibots.

This latest Q&A does cover a few more tidbits about the upcoming update, though it does also focus largely on fun questions like what inspired the name. A lot of the update overview covers features already discussed, including the new map, matchmaking, and the overcharge feature. However, Semiwork also shows off expressions for the semibots, which will also be included in the new update.

The overcharge mechanic is coming in the first early access R.E.P.O. update

Another confirmed new feature that may be coming with the first or future updates are new rooms and features for existing locations. Semiwork wants to add new, fun reactions for every level to keep older levels feeling fresh and exciting. As for any other new features, the Q&A video will get a part two next week, so we may soon learn more about the future of R.E.P.O. for its first update and beyond.

Do you have a dream R.E.P.O. collab in mind? Let us know in the comments below!