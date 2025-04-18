The Egg Hunt is officially back in MLB The Show 25 Diamond Dynasty. This has quickly become a fan-favorite event, as players complete challenges to earn eggs that they can turn in for rewards. However, developer Sony San Diego doesn’t make things easy. You need to solve several riddles to complete the Egg Hunt. If you need some help finding all the eggs and solving the riddles, we’ve put together a full list of all confirmed Egg Hunt challenges and a breakdown of all the rewards you can pick up during the event.

Videos by ComicBook.com

MLB The Show 25 Egg Hunt Rewards

Solving the Egg Hunt riddles is fun, but the reason you’re here is all of the rewards. Here’s everything you can pick up in the Egg Hunt Program Pass:

10 Points: 86 OVR Joe Boyle

20 Points: 10,000 XP

30 Points: 87 OVR Logan O’Hoppe

40 Points: 3x The Show Packs

50 Points: 88 OVR Riley Greene

60 Points: 5 x The Show Packs

70 Points: 10,000 XP

80 Points: Golden Egg Icon

90 Points: Egg Hunt Deluxe Pack

100 Points: 89 OVR Jazz Chisholm Jr. and 15,000 XP

How to Find Every Egg in MLB The Show 25

This year’s version of the Egg Hunt is a bit easier to finish because you only need to earn five of the seven available eggs. Plus, the eggs aren’t locked behind tricky riddles this year. Instead, there are a few riddles that earn you program points, which we’ll also list below. Here is where to find all of the eggs:

Finish the Bunny Hop Conquest Map – Red Egg and Yellow Egg

Complete New Diamond Quest Map – Chance at Green Egg and Blue Egg

Get on base 25 times in any multiplayer mode – Orange Egg

Tally 25 strikeouts in any multiplayer mode – Pink Egg

Finish all Egg Hunt Moments – Purple Egg

How to Solve the Egg Hunt Riddles

The classic Egg Hunt riddles now reward you with Program points, but that doesn’t make them any easier. Below, you’ll find all of the hints for the Egg Hunt and the solutions that have been uncovered. Some of these solutions are currently unconfirmed, but community members have been working on theories. We will update this list as new solutions are uncovered and confirmed. Here is the list:

Riddle 1: Looks like you could use some quality help from the last switch-hitter to win AL MVP

The last switch-hitter to win the AL MVP is pitcher Vida Blue. You need to record a quality start with him in any mode. To get a quality start, you need to pitch for six innings and allow fewer than four earned runs – Confirmed

Riddle 2: Wait a moment. Notice anything strange?

Get a win with Randy Johnson. Remember, you can pick up his 79 OVR card from the Mariners’ Team Affinity Program – Confirmed

Riddle 3: Slow down, take it easy. It’s just the CPU

Hit a double with a player that has 15 Speed or less in Play vs. CPU. – Confirmed

Riddle 4: Sword. Fish. Get it? This one should be pretty easy.

Strike out with Mike Trout in any mode. If you don’t have a version of him, remember that you can get a 79 OVR Trout from the Angels’ Team Affinity program by completing the team’s moment – Confirmed

Riddle 5: It’s April, which means it’s the season of withholding. Better check twice to be sure.

You need two holds in Mini Seasons. To get a hold, you need to go up three runs or fewer with your starter, put in a second pitcher for a few at-bats, and then bring in your closer to finish the game. – Confirmed

Riddle 6: It’s always a nice feeling to get the best outcome when rolling through games

Get six hits in one Diamond Quest Game/Showdown – Confirmed

Riddle 7: Get a save with a left-handed pitcher in conquest. Edit this text to be mysterious before sending.

This one seems pretty self-explanatory. Get a save with a sassy lefty in Conquest Mode – Confirmed

Riddle 8: Keep it small. Keep it mini. Keep it simple