Fallout 5 Report Has Bad News About the Release Date

A new report about Fallout 5 has some bad news about the release date of the next Fallout game. It is no secret that the primary focus of Bethesda Game Studios right now is The Elder Scrolls 6, which itself is reportedly not releasing until 2028. This means that Fallout 5 is not the primary focus of Bethesda Game Studios currently. Whether it’s in pre-production in the meanwhile, we don’t know, but it means Fallout 5 is far away. We already knew this, but a new report gives some more precise information.

The report comes the way of Xbox insider Colt Eastwood. According to the popular YouTuber, Fallout 5 is at least five to six years away. In other words, the earliest it will release is 2030 or 2031. And this is if everything goes smoothly not just with its own development, but the development of The Elder Scrolls 6. One of these two happening is unlikely, as modern game development is often plagued with issues, but both happening seems particularly unlikely.

Unfortunately, this is the extent of the information provided about the Fallout 5 release date. Eastwood does mention that Bethesda is open to handing over the reigns of Fallout, but only to an extent. To this end, a Fallout 4 spin-off in the style of Fallout New Vegas is reportedly in the works at the developer of the latter, Obsidian Entertainment. However, Bethesda and Bethesda Game Studios are not about to hand over the reigns of the core, numbered games. Consequently, this means it’s likely going to be well over 15 years between the release of Fallout 4 and Fallout 5. Starfield is primarily responsible for this huge gap, and by most metrics it does not seem the sci-fi experiment was worth putting off both new installments in The Elder Scrolls and Fallout for so long.

All of that said, be sure to take this new Fallout 5 report with a grain of salt. The source in question has provided accurate scoops in the past, but not consistently to the point that this can be treated as pseudo official information.

As for Bethesda and Xbox, neither have commented on this Fallout 5 report. If this changes, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more Fallout 5 coverage — including all of the latest Fallout 5 news, all of the latest Fallout 5 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Fallout 5 speculation — click here.