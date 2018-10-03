‘Spider-Man’ PS4 Becomes the Second Best Selling Game of the Year

It’s hard to believe that Spider-Man has been out for less than a month on the PlayStation 4, and yet it’s taken over the gaming world by storm. Guess you just can’t stop a great Insomniac Games effort.

A new sales report from GfK notes that, over in the U.K., Spider-Man is an unstoppable behemoth. Even though the game took a backseat this week in the top ten sales charts to newcomer FIFA 19, Sony‘s latest release has become the second biggest-selling title of the year, overshadowing Ubisoft’s hit Far Cry 5.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The sales report indicates that, in a second place position, Spider-Man has accumulated millions of copies sold, and is on its way to becoming one of the biggest hits of the gaming year. Apparently FIFA 18 was the only game standing in its way overseas, but that number may be eclipsed with the holiday season coming around, along with competition from FIFA 19.

This doesn’t include U.S. sales numbers, though Sony previously reported that the game cleared three million copies sold shortly after its release, and will more than likely reveal even more sales numbers as the holiday season approaches. That’ll be good news for the devs behind the game, and the forthcoming downloadable content, which kicks off later this month, will likely give it staying power over the next few months, even with big releases like Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Red Dead Redemption 2 looming in the distance.

Other sales stats from the report indicate good staying power for Shadow of the Tomb Raider, even with its third place position; and Valkyria Chronicles 4, which debuted in a ninth place spot, a decent start for a returning franchise.

GfK did note that FIFA 19 took a first place position on the chart in its debut week, but the sales were comparably lower than what FIFA 18 had accomplished the year before. It may catch back up as the soccer season goes on, but apparently EA Sports was expecting bigger numbers. We’ll see how it fares in other markets.

But don’t miss Spider-Man. It’s a blast, and you can get it right now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.