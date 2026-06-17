Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Is Adding a Free New Suit to Tie-In With Brand New Day

Insomniac Games has today announced that it will soon be adding a free new suit to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 to tie-in with the upcoming movie Spider-Man: Brand New Day. At this point, Insomniac has essentially finished its work on Spider-Man 2, as the studio has instead turned its focus to Marvel’s Wolverine, which is set to come to PS5 platforms in September. Despite this, with a new Spider-Man movie poised to hit theaters in a little over a month, Insomniac has revealed that it will be releasing a new update for Spider-Man 2 to coincide.

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In a post shared on social media, Insomniac revealed the first details of what it’s calling the “Fresh Start” suit coming to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. As expected, this new cosmetic is based on Peter Parker/Spider-Man’s new costume that is poised to appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. It comes with a more traditional red and blue stitching to go along with web shooters that are more prominent on Spidey’s wrists. As for its release, Insomniac divulged that the “Fresh Start” suit will come to Spider-Man 2 for both PS5 and PC next month on July 28th. And, best of all, the outfit will be entirely free.

You can see this new Spider-Man suit for yourself in the post below:

Get the Fresh Start suit July 28 via game update; play Marvel's Spider-Man 2: https://t.co/88ReXscnNR pic.twitter.com/WmVLi3roOA — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) June 17, 2026

The most curious thing about this announcement from Insomniac Games is whether or not it will be making any additional tweaks to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 with this update. At this point, it has been over a year since Spider-Man 2 last received a patch of any sort. And while DLC for the title can safely be ruled out, there’s always the chance that Insomniac could make further tweaks to the game in tandem with this suit release.

That being said, if there are any refinements made to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 with this update, they’ll surely be quite small in nature. As mentioned, Insomniac has basically been done with Spider-Man 2 for a bit now, as its primary project has become Marvel’s Wolverine. Still, given the success of Spider-Man 2, it’s all but guaranteed that the studio will return to the franchise sooner rather than later, likely with Marvel’s Spider-Man 3.

For the time being, Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 hasn’t been announced by Insomniac and PlayStation, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see it unveiled at some point in the coming months or year. In the interim, those looking to replay or experience Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 for the first time can now do so while donning this slick new suit.

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