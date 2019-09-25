Spirit of the North Is Bringing Its Okami Vibes to PS4 This November

Independent developer Infuse Studio has announced that its third-person adventure game Spirit of the North, will release on November 1, via the PS4. To accompany this announcement, the developer has revealed a new gameplay trailer showing off the mystical adventure game in action. And as you can see, you play as an adorable fox, which already gives this game a leg up on its competition. At the moment of publishing, there’s no word of any additional ports, but you’d assume the game will come to other platforms at some point, such as PC or Nintendo Switch.

Whatever the case, one of the selling points is that Spirit of the North has no dialog or narrative, yet it looks quite evocative thanks to a combination of a promising soundtrack and some gorgeous looking visuals that do an excellent job of blending mystical art with realism. And again, you play as an adorable fox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Spirit of the North is a single-player, third-person adventure game inspired by the breathtaking and mysterious landscapes of Iceland,” reads an official pitch of the game. “The story takes root from various pieces of Nordic folklore. The game is unique in that it purposefully has no dialog or narrative. Players must breathe in their surroundings to solve various puzzles and speculate the meaning of a lost ancient civilization. Play as an ordinary red fox who’s story becomes entwined with the guardian of the Northern Lights, a female spirit fox. As you journey over the mountains and under red stained skies you’ll discover more about your companion and a land left in ruin.”

Spirit of the North will be available on November 1 via the PS4 and the PS4 only. Again, at the moment, there’s no word of a PC port or any additional console ports. For more information on the game, you can check out the following quick rundown of its key features: