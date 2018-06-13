Splatoon 2 Octo Expansion Out Today, More Updates To Come

For those of you that were looking for more Splatoon related news following yesterday’s Splatoon 2 World Championship, we’ve got it for you. It’s time to go Octo!

During yesterday’s event, Nintendo confirmed that the new Octo expansion is now available for the hit paint shooting game. You can pick it up now for $19.99 and extend your single player adventure with dozens of new levels!

On top of that however, fans can also look forward to a number of new updates to the multiplayer side of things through the end of the year. The producers explained that the game will add even more stages, along with new weapons and balancing updates. We probably won’t see another big update like we saw with Octo, but we will see other goodies coming down the line. That means the game will have received a year and a half of support following its release. Not bad.

Good news Inklings and Octolings! Previously we mentioned that #Splatoon2 game updates would end this July, but we are happy to announce that free updates to gear, weapons, and stages will continue through the end of 2018! pic.twitter.com/AOK73LLhiW — Nintendo Versus (@NintendoVS) June 12, 2018

You can watch the launch trailer for the Octo expansion before and get a good idea of what it has to offer. It looks like fun, so we can’t wait to jump in.

