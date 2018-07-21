Splatoon 2’s Octoling Amiibo Set Releasing in December

Good news, Splatoon 2 fans! A new batch of fresh Amiibo are on the way and ready for the holiday season! The three pack includes Octoling Girl, Octoling Boy, and a … well, an octopus. There’s a theme here. The new pack of favourite characters arrives for the popular online game this December, Nintendo confirmed earlier today.

Heads up Inklings! There’s some new #amiibo joining the ink-splatting action! This 3-pack, featuring Octoling Boy, Octoling Girl, and Octoling Octopus will be available on 12/7. pic.twitter.com/XeAgbG9s7S — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 20, 2018

We first got our glimpse at the newest additions to the Amiibo line back in June during E3 when Nintendo revealed their Octo Expansion, the first “premium” DLC drop for the game since launch. The DLC itself came out on June 13th, and now the companionable Amiibo will be following suit!

For more about the base game itself and how the adorable new Amiibo fit in:

“Dual wield the new Splat Dualies or stick to mainstays like chargers and rollers, which have been remixed with new strategic possibilities. As always, Turf War is the favored sport among Inklings, but they also dig ranked battles, taking down Octarians in a robust single-player campaign, and battling enemy Salmonids in one dangerous part-time job! No matter which way you play, splat at home or on-the-go with Nintendo Switch. Staying fresh never felt so good.“