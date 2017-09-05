Splatoon 2’s TV Ad Is As Messy As You’d Expect

With Splatoon 2 headed to the Nintendo Switch next week, the publisher is going all out to remind gamers and casual fans just what kind of mess they'll be able to make with the game when it arrives next week. And that includes a new TV ad, where a few players find themselves a bit overwhelmed with paint.

The ad, which lasts about a minute, starts with a dude casually playing a game of Splatoon 2 on the doorstep of a building. He's just enjoying himself and minding his own business, when suddenly a paint grenade drops and ends up covering him and his system head to toe in the goopy stuff.

We then get a glimpse of a female gamer laughing at what she's just executed while sitting comfortably on the patio outside of what appears to be her apartment, also engaged in a round of Splatoon 2 on the Switch. But it isn't long before she too ends up bombarded with paint, this time with a number of paint splats that come from above.

Finally, there's a dude that's sitting on the couch, playing the game on his television, and suddenly paint starts shooting around him. He notices that a good number of the shots ended up missing him, and turns around to laugh about it, only to get hit in the face with a well-timed paint shot. Hey, you deserve it, man.

The rest of the commercial focuses on gameplay taken straight from the game, featuring a variety of enemies big and small, and a glimpse at the many maps that are featured in Splatoon 2. There's a good deal of variety that will be included in the main game, and Nintendo has indicated that new content will be coming over the next year, free of charge, along with a series of tournament-based Splatfest! events for players to engage in.

You can watch the commercial above and see just how messy things get for yourself, and then partake in the action when Splatoon 2 drops on Nintendo Switch, both physically and digitally, on July 21st. We'll have our full review before then, so be sure to check back!