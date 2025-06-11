Splatoon 3 Patch Notes Reveal All the New Weapons Arriving This Week

Splatoon 3 is getting a huge new update today, bringing the game up to version 10.0.0. As we’ve seen with so many other Nintendo Switch games over the last week, this update will provide some improvements meant to take advantage of Nintendo Switch 2. However, this update goes beyond that, adding a bunch of extra content regardless of which platform you’re using. Notably, the developers have brought back a location from the original Wii U Splatoon game, and a whole bunch of new weapon kits will be added. It’s a pretty substantial update overall, and players can expect a lot of changes.

Even though we’re just getting a new update today, Splatoon 3‘s developers are already looking ahead to the future. Another update is already in the planning stages, with the developers looking for any needed adjustments following this batch of weapons being added. Anytime this much content is added to a game, there’s bound to be some kind of balance changes that need to be made after the fact. If players find that some kind of combination ends up being overpowered, we can likely expect to see tweaks in the coming weeks. Hopefully there won’t be too many adjustments needed following today’s big drop! Full patch notes from Nintendo’s official website can be found below.

Latest Update: Ver. 10.0.0 (Releasing June 11, 2025)

Added Features and Game Content Changes

Made it so that the screen displays in more detail.

Made on-screen movement smoother in the following areas. Splatsville Inkopolis Inkopolis Square Grand Festival Grounds

In Salmon Run, smoothed Salmonid animations even when there’s a large number of Salmonids in the stage.

Smoothed animations for certain characters, such as jellyfish.

Changed the animation that displays in the bottom right of the screen when switching scenes.

Increased the resolution of images stored in the Nintendo Switch 2 Album when screens are captured using Photo Mode or the Capture Button on the controller.

Made it so that certain elements outside the stage and unrelated to battle do not display when battling in Splat Zones/Tower Control/Rainmaker/Clam Blitz modes. This change is to reduce differences in game operation speed as much as possible when compared with Nintendo Switch 2. In Recon Mode, all elements will display as they have up to this point.



All other changes below apply to both Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch.

Changes to Multiplayer

Added a new stage, Urchin Underpass.

Added 30 new weapons as part of the Splatlands Collection – Barazushi / Emberz. These weapons will be available in the shops after applying the update.



Splatlands Collection – Barazushi

Splatlands Collection – Emberz

Specifications for some main weapons have changed.

S-BLAST ’92 and S-BLAST ’91– Increased the amount of ink consumed by approximately 11%. Increased the amount of time between firing and becoming able to act again by approximately 1/20th of a second.

Specifications for some sub weapons have changed.

Toxic Mist– Reduced the amount of ink consumed from 60% of a standard ink tank to 55%. Increased the amount of time it takes for ink to begin recovering after throwing by about 1/12th of a second.

Specifications for some special weapons have changed.

Triple Inkstrike– Damage dealt to Crab Tank armor increased by approximately 50%.

Booyah Bomb– Damage dealt to Crab Tank armor increased by approximately 100%.

Wave Breaker– Increased durability by approximately 20%. Decreased damage taken from ink flung by opponents’s platanas by approximately 50%.

Crab Tank– Reduced damage dealt by a direct cannon shot from 60.0 to 50.0. With this change, the damage dealt simultaneously by a direct cannon shot and the explosion is reduced from 90.0 to 80.0.

Added a Series Weapon feature to Anarchy Battle (Series) for Rank S and higher. In Anarchy Battle (Series) for Rank S or higher, Series Weapon Power will be measured for each weapon players equip. They will be matched with other players whose Series Weapon Power is similar to theirs for the currently equipped weapon. Series Weapon Power is the same for all four modes. Players can check their current Series Weapon Power for each weapon by pressing the ZL Button on the Equip screen to display the weapon’s details. Series Weapon Power resets each time the season changes, but the highest value players have achieved will be recorded in SplatNet 3.

In Anarchy Battle (Open), increased the amount of change in Rank Points per battle by approximately 2.5x.

Made it so that call signs, which are automatically determined using factors such as equipped gear, will display in X Battles in place of nicknames. After the battle ends, you can check players’ actual nicknames and IDs (the string of numbers and letters starting with #) on screens for checking results, such as the match menu and the lobby terminal. For X Rankings, players’ actual nicknames and IDs will display.



Changes to SplatNet 3

Players’ Best Nine will now display. “Best Nine” indicates the nine weapons with the highest Series Weapon Power out of all the weapons a player owns.

Best Nine rankings will now display. Best Nine rankings are rankings where players compete for total Series Weapon Power for their Best Nine.

Notifications from SplatNet 3 will now display in the notifications box within the Nintendo Switch App.

Other Changes

Increased the maximum value for weapon Freshness to 10★. Players can earn new badges for weapons by achieving Freshness 6★ to 10★. Once the update has been applied, weapons that had received XP beyond the maximum value before applying the update will have their Freshness increase after one battle by an amount proportionate to the amount of XP received up to this point.

Added new badges players can acquire based on the number of weapons with Freshness ★★★★ or higher.

Made it so that other players a player has battled with in Anarchy Battle (Series) and Splatfest Battle (Pro) will not display in the Users You Have Played With system feature of Nintendo Switch/Nintendo Switch 2 consoles.

As a bonus update, in this update we added weapons and a stage, increased the maximum Freshness, implemented a Series Weapon feature for Anarchy Battle (Series), added a call sign feature to X Battles, and performed optimization of operations on Nintendo Switch 2.

For Anarchy Battle (Series), we implemented a new Series Weapon feature targeted toward players Rank S or higher.

With this feature, the Series Weapon Power will be measured for each weapon currently equipped, and players will be matched up against others with similar levels of power.

We implemented this feature in hopes that players will enjoy battling using a variety of weapons, including the Splatlands Collection – Barazushi / Emberz weapons added in this update.

Additionally, we made balance changes to multiplayer battles.

For S-BLAST ‘92 and S-BLAST ‘91, we have made adjustments to give players fighting against them more room to counter because, from the opponent’s point of view, there seemed to be no openings at any distance.

For the Crab Tank, we lowered the maximum damage of the cannon to decrease the frequency that the person being attacked is defeated without any opportunity to evade. We also made it easier for other special weapons to fight against the Crab Tank.

For Toxic Mist, we have reduced the amount of ink consumed to make it easier to fight in combination with main weapons. On the other hand, we have simultaneously extended the time before ink begins to recover so that this change does not lead to tactics where players simply continuously throw their sub weapons.

The next update will focus on multiplayer balance based on analysis of changes to the situation that come with these weapon additions.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue on Nintendo Switch 2 where players were sometimes able to Squid Roll in places not inked by their own ink.

Fixed an issue on Nintendo Switch 2 where, when a player in swim form landed from a high place in a place not inked by their own ink, sometimes the landing point would get inked.

Fixed an issue where, when a player attempted to use the A Button or L Button to throw a clam, power clam, Fizzbang, or Golden Egg during the brief period where sub weapons cannot be used immediately after finishing a splatana swing, the line indicating the predicted impact location displayed even though it was not actually possible to throw.

Fixed an issue where, when performing a charged slash with a Grizzco Splatana, the reticle would switch to the crosshairs for a horizontal slash before the charged slash was initiated.

Fixes to Multiplayer

Fixed an issue in certain stages where, when Super Jumping from certain positions to certain other positions, sometimes players were unable to land at the intended position.

Made changes to ease an issue where game operation slowed down when players exploded things like the Reefslider at certain locations in Scorch Gorge.

Fixed an issue with Marlin Airport where, when a player hit a propeller with the explosion from Explosher or Custom Explosher, the propellervator’s movement was less than intended.

Fixed an issue in Lemuria Hub where, when using the Ultra Stamp, players could sometimes enter their opponent’s base in unintended ways from the moving terrain in the center.

Fixes to Side Order

Fixed an issue where, when the player skipped animations at certain timings, sometimes unintended screens would display.

Other Fixes

Fixed an issue where, when the player plays a battle replay for a battle where the Big Bubbler was used and moves the replay position, sometimes the player’s equipped weapon and the Big Bubbler would not display properly.

Do you plan on checking out this update to Splatoon 3? Are you happy that Nintendo continues to add new content to the game?