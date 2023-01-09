Splatoon 3 Reveals Splatfest Results

Splatoon 3's latest Splatfest has come to an end, and Nintendo has revealed which team brought home the win. Players were tasked with choosing their favorite taste sensation: Spicy, Sweet, or Sour. The overall winner this time around was Team Sweet! Team Sweet took home the majority of the popular vote, with 56.84% of players choosing to represent the team. Team Spicy made up 27.75% of players, while Team Sour was a distant third with 15.41%. Each team had something to claim in terms of Clout, with team Spicy winning the majority of Tri-Color Battles, Team Sweet winning out in Open, and Team Sour in Pro. The breakdown is:

Team Spicy- 15 points

Team Sweet- 30 points



Team Sour- 12 points



Overall, this was a pretty fun event! Splatfests have been a staple of Splatoon since the original game on Wii U, and Nintendo has done an excellent job picking unique themes. Team Sweet clearly had the numbers (who doesn't love dessert?), but Spicy and Sour still kept things interesting. Hopefully Nintendo won't keep fans waiting too long before it reveals the next Splatfest date and theme. It certainly gives players an excuse to keep coming back, and the spirit of competition is always a lot of fun.

So far, four Splatfests have been held in Splatoon 3. The first competition was actually held prior to the game's release, tasking players with choosing between Rock, Paper, and Scissors. After releasing in September, the game has now held three additional Splatfests. The first was themed around Camping (Gear vs. Grub vs. Fun), while the second was themed around Pokemon types (Grass vs. Fire vs. Water). Past Splatoon games used to only have two options to choose between, so Splatoon 3's format has shaken things up a bit. It's hard to say whether fans prefer this way to the old way, but it seems like players are still showing up for the competitions in big numbers. Readers interested in learning more about Splatoon 3 and its Splatfest competitions thus far can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

How did your team do in the Splatfest? Did you check out the event this weekend? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!