Splinter Cell Remake Will Feature New Updates to Story

Ubisoft's forthcoming remake of the original Splinter Cell will seemingly be making some changes to the game's story. Announced at the end of 2021, Ubisoft confirmed that it would finally be returning to its dormant stealth-action franchise by remaking the initial game that started protagonist Sam Fisher's story. And while there is still very little that we know about this remake of Splinter Cell, it now sounds like the narrative of the game will be receiving some new changes in its redone form.

In a recent job listing from Ubisoft Toronto for the role of a scriptwriter, it was indicated that Splinter Cell's story will be getting updated "for a modern-day audience." While the throughline narrative beats of the game will remain intact, Ubisoft has made clear that it will look to change certain elements of Splinter Cell in its forthcoming remake.

"Using the first Splinter Cell game as our foundation we are rewriting and updating the story for a modern-day audience. We want to keep the spirit and themes of the original game while exploring our characters and the world to make them more authentic and believable," said the job post in question. "As a Scriptwriter at Ubisoft Toronto, you will join the Narrative team and help create a cohesive and compelling narrative experience for a new audience of Splinter Cell fans."

Obviously, given how little we know about the remake of Splinter Cell in a general sense, it's hard to know what aspects of the original game might end up getting tweaked. In fact, the specifics of these changes might not even become apparent until the game has actually arrived in the hands of players. But as time goes on and we begin to see some initial trailers and gameplay footage from this Splinter Cell revival, perhaps the narrative updates will become more apparent.

At this point in time, Ubisoft's remake of Splinter Cell is still said to be in the very early stages, which means that we have no release date or window in mind. Whenever the game does release, though, it should be available across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC platforms.

