Splitgate Release Date Delayed Until August

Splitgate has taken the gaming world by storm in recent days. After releasing in an open beta iteration across a number of platforms, the shooter which combines elements of both Halo and Portal caught on in a major way with mainstream audiences. So much so, in fact, that developer 1047 Games has now announced that it will have to delay the title's formal release so that it can upgrade its servers.

Previously, the 1.0 launch of Splitgate was set to happen tomorrow on July 27. However, so many new players have been discovering the portal-based multiplayer shooter in recent days that its servers have started to become overwhelmed. Rather than trying to deal with these ongoing server troubles in the midst of the game's formal release, 1047 Games has decided to push the release date back to a date within August. In the interim, the open beta phase for Splitgate will continue on.

Servers are now closed til Tuesday. We know many of you weren't able to play much but we promise it'll be worth it. Make sure to be here for a morning announcement! Thanks to YOU here's what we achieved in BETA

#1 Free game Xbox

#1 Trending PS

#1 Trending Steam

Record Steam Peak pic.twitter.com/vtuYr7yita — Splitgate (@Splitgate) July 26, 2021

"Our team has been blown away by the incredible reception the Splitgate community has shown us," said Ian Proulx, the CEO of 1047 Games in a new statement. "With the steep and sudden increase in players trying to access servers, we’re having to sort out a myriad of technical issues that come with this level of insane growth. We’ve worked hard to provide a high-quality game and experience. And our biggest challenge is simply to have enough capacity to serve the entire community."

While this delay might be upsetting to some who were looking forward to the full release of Splitgate, this is surely good news for the title moving forward. In fact, 1047 Games also announced that it has received $10 million in additional funding to assist the studio with its server problems. Even though the game is going through some growing pains right now, Splitgate is definitely shaping up to be something that will be around for quite some time once it does arrive.

At the moment, Splitgate's August release date hasn't been revealed, but we should learn more in the coming days and weeks. Until then, the open beta for the game will be live on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC when the servers come back online tomorrow.