SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated Trailer Shows New Multiplayer Mode

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom’s characters and gameplay are being remade in the Rehydrated remake releasing later this month, but there’s something extra being added this time with a new multiplayer mode. The horde-like mode that Purple Lamp Studios and THQ Nordic are adding to the game this time pits players against Robo Squidward and waves of enemies they have to clear to get to the next wave, and it’s totally new to this version of the game. To show what that mode will look like, THQ Nordic released a trailer this week that showed the multiplayer mode in action.

By playing as a number of characters including SpongeBob, Sandy, Mr. Krabs, Plankton, Squidward, Patrick, and even Gary, players are secluded to small islands where enemies and obstacles spawn to create close-quarters arena. Using different abilities and slamming enemies from above, players have to clear out each wave to move onto the next.

Those seven characters will be the only playable ones in the multiplayer mode, but the island arenas will be more plentiful.

“Grab your buddy and face the evil Robo-Squidward in the brand new horde mode for up to two players, online and couch co-op on the same screen!” THQ Nordic said about the mode. “The multiplayer contains 26 islands and 7 playable characters, all with unique attacks.”

Aside from having their own unique abilities, the characters are also seemingly filled with references to other parts of the SpongeBob SquarePants show in this multiplayer mode. Players have already picked up on some of those references based on what’s seen in this trailer.

The Robo Squidward fight itself was an example of some of the stuff that’s been added to the game that differs from its original version. That content and other parts of the game were cut from the original, but they’ve been restored for this remake.

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated is scheduled to release on June 23rd and will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch platforms.

