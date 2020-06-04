SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated Pre-Order Guide: Release Date, Special Editions, and More

THQ Nordic's SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated releases for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch on June 23rd. Rehydrated is a remake of the original Battle for Bikini Bottom game, but THQ Nordic is giving it more than a fresh coat of paint - like a brand new new multiplayer mode. What's more, SpongeBob superfans can also go after the Shiny and the ultimate F.U.N. editions of the game, which are available to pre-order now.

Despite the high price tags, it's only a matter of time before they sell out. Below you will find a breakdown of the contents of each edition, pre-order links, and a trailer that will give you a closer look at the collectibles:

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated Shiny Edition: Includes an 8-inch SpongeBob figurine with golden spatula, SpongeBob socks, wall stickers, 6 lithographs, and a copy of the game. It's priced at $149.99, and can be ordered from the following retailers now:

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated F.U.N Edition: Includes an 8-inch SpongeBob figurine with golden spatula, an 8-inch Sandy figurine, a 7-inch Patrick figurine, SpongeBob socks, wall stickers, a set of 5 keyrings, 6 lihographs, and a copy of the game. It's priced at $299.99 and can be pre-ordered from the following retailers:

If the special editions are too rich for your blood, you can pre-order the standard edition of the game for only $29.99 here at Amazon for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. A new gameplay trailer can be found below.

As noted, Rehydrated is a remake of the original Battle for Bikini Bottom game and was originally announced by THQ Nordic in June 2019.

“The cult classic is back, faithfully remade in spongetastic splendor!” THQ Nordic said about the game. “Play as SpongeBob, Patrick and Sandy and show the evil Plankton that crime pays even less than Mr. Krabs. Want to save Bikini Bottom from lots of rampant robots with your mighty bubbles? Of course you do! Want to underpants bungee jump? Why wouldn't you! Want to join forces in a brand new multiplayer mode? The battle is on!”

