SpongeBob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated Release Date Announced in New Gameplay Trailer

THQ Nordic’s remastered version of SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom now has a release date thanks to a new gameplay trailer that showed off more of the game. SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated will officially release on June 23rd, a date which is different from a release date which leaked previously but now appears to be incorrect. The gameplay trailer above showed off some of the characters players will be able to choose from as well as the updated graphics and the new multiplayer the game contains that wasn’t found in the original version of Battle for Bikini Bottom.

The original Battle for Bikini Bottom was when it released years ago, and considering how remakes are becoming more popular lately, this one is a game people have been waiting on for some time since it was first teased. Based on what’s been shown so far, it looks like the game will include the classic moments in a modernized way along with some new features to look forward to.

“Are you ready, kids? The cult classic is back, faithfully remade in spongetastic splendor!” THQ Nordic said about the remaster. “Play as SpongeBob, Patrick and Sandy and show the evil Plankton that crime pays even less than Mr. Krabs. Want to save Bikini Bottom from lots of rampant robots with your mighty bubbles? Of course you do! Want to underpants bungee jump? Why wouldn’t you! Want to join forces in a brand new multiplayer mode? The battle is on!”

Pre-order for physical editions of SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated is live for all platforms! Get it here: https://t.co/yCfCeNW67U Check out the trailer for the F.U.N. Edition below!#SpongeBob #SpongeBobRehydrated https://t.co/R4xKfJXl3y — THQ Nordic (@THQNordic) April 16, 2020

Those who’ve been keeping up with the game’s development since it was first announced will recall that it’s releasing in a couple of different versions, one of which is pretty expensive. It’s the F.U.N. Edition of the game, and it’ll run buyers $300 for a statue, a copy of the game, and more. If you’re looking to get that version of another edition of the game, you can check out our guide for all the pre-orders and special editions to figure out which one works for you.

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated releases on June 23rd.