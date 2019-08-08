This Spyro Nintendo Switch Controller is Surprisingly Beautiful

PowerA is back with another Nintendo Switch controller that’s cheaper than the Pro, and a lot prettier to boot. This time, their enhanced wireless controller features a stunning Spyro design, which comes out just ahead of the September 3rd release of the Spyro Reignited Trilogy on the Nintendo Switch.

Features include Bluetooth 5.0, mappable buttons, and 30 hours of gameplay on two AA batteries. Pre-orders are live on Amazon for $49.99 with a release date slated for August 31st. Keep in mind that you won’t be charged until it ships. The Spyro design follows this equally gorgeous The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild design and this Link design – both of which are currently on sale.

Note that the PowerA controllers should work with the upcoming Nintendo Switch Lite, which are available to pre-order on Amazon and Walmart now in several colors.

If you’re unfamiliar, the Nintendo Switch Lite doesn’t actually do any switching, there are no Joy-Cons (though it can connect to extra controllers), and the screen is smaller at 5.5-inches. However, the Lite does offer the same fundamental handheld experience as the standard Switch at a price point that’s $100 cheaper. It’s also more portable, has better battery life, more color options, and an actual D-pad. These features combine to make the Lite attractive as a second Switch console, a console for kids, or a console for people that simply don’t care about playing on the TV.

You can go into further detail comparing the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch Lite right here. Note that future packaging will indicate whether a given video game can function in handheld mode. Naturally, that’s going to be a required feature for a handheld-only console.

