‘Spyro: Reignited Trilogy’ Download Size Revealed, Drone Continues Journey Across U.S.

Last week, we told you about an impressive Spyro the Dragon drone that Activision put together for the forthcoming Spyro Reignited Trilogy, which features all three of his original PlayStation adventures brought to life like never before. Well, on the way to Snoop Dogg’s house, it decided to make a stop at a Nashville BBQ restaurant to get its fill of flame.

In the tweet below, you can see a brief video that shows off the drone doing what it does best — frying up some good beef with its flame breath.

“Had to stop by Nashville to check out their BBQ game. I slipped the pitmaster some gems and he let me #roastup on the grill out back,” the tweet reads. You can see the fiery action for yourself below.

Had to stop by Nashville to check out their BBQ game. I slipped the pitmaster some gems and he let me #roastup on the grill out back. #SpyroToSnoop #SpyroDrone pic.twitter.com/bvJdV7Esp5 — Spyro (@SpyroTheDragon) November 5, 2018

No doubt that Activision has a few more of these “stops” planned as the drone makes its way across the country, set to deliver that cherished first copy of Spyro Reignited Trilogy to the popular rapper at his California residence. The big question, though, is if any of those stops will possibly include a farm where it can set a few sheep on fire. (Of course, we’re kidding — though he does do that in the video games.)

Meanwhile, we’ve learned that the Spyro Reignited Trilogy physical release will require a good amount of space. The game will take up 55GB on the PlayStation 4, and will likely be the same for Xbox One. Keep in mind that even though the physical game has most of the data on the disc, a small amount of download is required in order to get them to work.

Digital versions of Spyro Reignited Trilogy will likely be about the same size, and we’ll let you know when they’re listed on PlayStation Store and Xbox Live Marketplace, respectively, to confirm.

Spyro Reignited Trilogy is set to go ablaze on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 starting on November 13!