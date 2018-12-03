Grab ‘Spyro Reignited Trilogy’ For $10 Off Right Now

When it came out last month, Spyro Reignited Trilogy brought a rush of nostalgia with it, with three remastered adventures from the dragon’s PS1 era for players to enjoy. It’s already a tremendous value at its discounted $40 price — but now you can save even more.

Amazon has discounted the compilation for a limited time, which you can grab for Xbox One or PlayStation 4 for just $29.99. That makes the deal even better, rounding out the games to about $10 apiece (plus shipping).

You can get the Xbox One version here, and the PlayStation 4 version here.

Like the previously released Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy before it, Spyro Reignited Trilogy brings back three classics in contemporary fashion — and does so in very wondrous fashion.

Here’s the game’s official description:

The original roast master is back! Same sick burns, same smoldering attitude, now all scaled up in stunning HD. Spyro is bringing the heat like never before in the Spyro Reignited Trilogy game collection. Rekindle the fire with the original three games, Spyro the Dragon, Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage! and Spyro: Year of the Dragon. Explore the expansive realms, re-encounter the fiery personalities and relive the adventure in fully remastered glory. Because when there’s a realm that needs saving, there’s only one dragon to call. Spyro the Dragon. Meet Spyro, the adorable and mischievous little dragon on a GIGANTIC adventure. Take on an astonishing and completely 3D platform adventure game unlike any other! Take a wonderful journey as you glide, fly, roll, and frolic through fantasy worlds.

I reviewed the game last month and found it to be a fantastic blast from the past. I noted, “Aside from very mild loading and camera issues, I can’t find much to complain about with Spyro Reignited Trilogy at all. The game offers a whopping amount of content for $40, not to mention delivering on all kinds of nostalgia. Toys For Bob covers every base here in the best way possible, with consideration for spectacular visuals and sound, as well as the gameplay being just the way you remember it being. It’s really a fun experience no matter what your age or level of play may be, and it adds a solid delivery of a second punch to Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy. In fact, you can buy both of those games as a combo, in case you don’t have them yet.”

So hurry and get this great sales price while you can!

Spyro Reignited Trilogy is available now for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

(Disclaimer: Clicking on the links above may earn WWG a small commission. We appreciate your support!)