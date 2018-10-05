Official ‘Spyro the Dragon’ Candles Are Here For the Reignited Trilogy

Believe it or not, you can add smell to the list of senses that can be used to experience the Spyro Reignited Trilogy when it hits the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on November 13th. These Spyro the Dragon candles are officially licensed and come in two versions. Below you’ll find the official descriptions and product links for each. UPDATE: We’ve heard that the candles have become a GameStop exclusive, so keep tabs on this link for stock to arrive.

Spyro The Dragon: Toasty Pumpkin Candle / $18.99 with free shipping: It’s the official Spyro the Dragon Toasty Pumpkin candle! Perfect for lighting for an immersive experience while playing Spyro Reignited Trilogy, this candle not only smells like fresh, delicious pumpkin, but it also makes for a one of a kind collectable for Spyro fanatics!

Official Spyro the Dragon product

Fresh and fruity scent of pumpkin

Burn time of roughly 25 hours

Based on the Toasty boss from the original game

Handmade in the UK

Spyro The Dragon: Burnt Sheep Candle / $18.99 with free shipping: Smells like Spyro has burned another sheep with his awesome fiery breath again! This official Spyro the Dragon candle is a one of a kind quirky collectable that’s great for fans to display, or light for a truly immersive experience while playing Spyro Reignited Trilogy!

Official Spyro the Dragon product

Sweet, smoky scent to replicate a burnt sheep smell

Burn time of roughly 25 hours

Based on the Sheep from the original game

Handmade in the UK.

No sheep were harmed during the creation of this candle!

If you like the candles, you’ll be happy to hear that there’s more where that came from. Spyro the Dragon recently got a line of awesome merch that includes things like mugs, shirts, and wallets. However, the most glorious and unexpected item of all is the Spyro the Dragon incense burner pictured above.

Yes, yes…you simply can’t go on without owning a Spyro the Dragon incense burner. Don’t worry – you can fulfill that dream right here for $46.99 with free shipping slated for October. Just make sure to check out the rest of the Spyro collection while you’re at it. Everything is fantastic.

