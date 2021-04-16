Square Enix Denies Being Up for Sale

✖

Reports circulating this week suggested that Square Enix was up for sale with multiple buyers supposedly interested in purchasing the massive gaming company, but it appears that’s not the case. Square Enix, the creators of the Final Fantasy games, Marvel’s Avengers, and much more, issued a statement saying it was not considering selling off any part of the company nor has it received offers from other parties to acquire parts of Square Enix.

The reports from Bloomberg Japan prompted the rebuttal from Square Enix shared on Friday. Square Enix’s statement titled “Today’s Media Coverage” was shared on social media as well as on the company’s site with a brief message from the company addressing the situation. It refuted the claims of others expressing interest in buying Square Enix and said the publisher has no plans to pursue these kinds of ideas.

“Bloomberg has reported today that there is interest from several buyers to acquire Square Enix,” the statement from the company began. “However, this report is not based on any announcement by Square Enix Holdings Co., LTD. We do not consider selling off the company or any part of its businesses, nor have we received any offer from third party to acquire the company or any part of its businesses.”

Bloomberg’s report cited officials who were said to be familiar with the matter, though it was unclear at the time whether the interest expressed in Square Enix dealt solely with the company’s gaming interests or rather the company as a whole. It seems that point is moot now, however, assuming Square Enix’s statement is truthful and there’s been no discussions of selling off parts of the company or the company as a whole. Square Enix’s stock did benefit from the rumors regardless with the company’s stock prices rising considerably amid the acquisition rumors.

The idea of Square Enix being purchased by a company would’ve been laughable a few years ago considering how big the publisher is, but as we’ve seen from Microsoft’s Bethesda acquisition, anything is possible. Bethesda, the creators of the Fallout the Elder Scrolls series as well as numerous other projects like the upcoming Deathloop, is a sizable and well-known company on its own, but they were still acquired by Microsoft. Acquiring Square Enix would be a huge boon for any company like Sony or Microsoft, but it looks like the publisher isn’t interested in that sort of change right now.