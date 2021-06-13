Marvel Teases Big E3 Announcement

✖

We're partway through E3 2021, and it has brought some significant updates from all realms of the world of video gaming. Sunday's programming is set to be no exception, with announcements from studios like Xbox Studios, Bethesda, and WB Games. Within that will be a presentation from Square Enix — and according to a recent tweet, it will definitely appeal to Marvel fans. On Sunday, Marvel confirmed that a world premiere announcement from Square Enix and Marvel Games will be arriving at 12:15pm PT/3:15pm ET.

TODAY! Tune in right here at 12:15PM PT for a world premiere announcement from @SquareEnix and @MarvelGames. #SquareEnixPresents pic.twitter.com/TAluR6Snig — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) June 13, 2021

It's anyone's guess as to exactly what this announcement could be — it could end up being new content tied to Marvel's Avengers, which has been updating with various DLCs since the game launched in 2020. The existing DLCs have introduced both the Kate Bishop and Clint Barton iterations of Hawkeye, with teases for Black Panther and Spider-Man as well.

“There are so many unique purposes for each different Avenger, we don’t think about them as class and style," studio head Scott Amos said of DLCs in a 2019 interview. "We say, ‘What’s great about this hero, what’s great about this character?'”

“We want it to feel like, I won’t mention a name, but this hero feels like…’Ah that’s the dream that I want for that character,' because if it starts feeling like reskins, that’s no fun," Amos continued. "But the idea of having tons of skills and their own unique heroics and their own storylines, because remember [new heroes] come with storylines for what they’re doing in this world. So we need to make sure each hero feels unique as each hero, even the ones that add on past launch.”

There also have been years worth of rumors surrounding a potential Guardians of the Galaxy video game from Square Enix and Eidos Montreal, with reports from earlier this month indicating that it could, in fact, be on the way.

