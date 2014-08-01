Guardians of the Galaxy Game Could Finally Be Revealed Soon

✖

The long-rumored Guardians of the Galaxy game may finally be revealed soon, or more specifically, at E3 2021 during Square Enix's media showcase. Back in 2017, reports surfaced claiming that Eidos Montreal was working on a Guardians of the Galaxy game. Since then, we've heard nothing about the game in either an unofficial or official capacity until earlier this month, when industry insider Jeff Grubb claimed he heard the project was still in development.

Why is this relevant? Well, because today Square Enix announced an E3 2021 presser for June 13, which, among other things, will feature a world premiere from Eidos Montreal. Given the reports, you'd assume this is the Guards of the Galaxy game, but it could also be a new Deus Ex or Thief, as the two other series the developer has worked on as the lead developer. And of course, it could also be a brand new IP as well.

The only thing working against this being Guardians of the Galaxy is the lack of rumors, reports, and leaks. If we started to hear about this game back in 2017 when it began development, you'd assume the same sources would be leaking information right now ahead of its reveal.

Whatever the case, the speculation has been making the rounds. Despite this, Square Enix and Eidos Montreal have remained silent. We don't expect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, if the pair do buck expectations and comment, we will be sure to update the story with whatever either or both have to say, salient or not. In the meantime, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Would you be interested in playing a Guardians of the Galaxy game from Eidos Montreal?