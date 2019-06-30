Square Enix Doesn’t Think PC and Console Players Will Embrace Cloud Gaming Right Away

With the future of gaming looking like it is going to involve the cloud and streaming, there has been plenty of talk revolving around the possibility of the likes of Google Stadia replacing gaming as we know it today. Of course, with the next generation of consoles on the horizon and PC gaming being at its best yet, it will likely be some time before we see the cloud take over, if it actually does. That said, Square Enix president Yosuke Matsuda believes that when the cloud becomes more mainstream, those on PC and consoles are not likely to make the jump right away.

Speaking with GamesIndustry, Matsuda touched on a few topics, including the prospect of game streaming. While he is hopeful for Stadia and Microsoft’s xCloud to be successful, he doesn’t think it’s going to happen right way. “For people who are already playing games on consoles or PCs, I think it will be unlikely for them to suddenly switch over to the cloud streaming environment,” Matsuda said.

“I say that because the consoles and the PCs right now offer a very stable and great environment in which to play games, so for that reason, with the services that are just launching and there being a lack of clarity on what the gameplay experience is going to be like, I just think it is unlikely that these people are suddenly going to switch over to the cloud.

“But, at the same time, I think there is a lot of people around the world who might not own a console or a PC, but are still interested in these games. There are a lot of people who are watching the gameplay on Twitch and YouTube. When you think about how many people who are watching these games being streamed, you realise that there are probably a lot of people out there who might not be willing to invest upfront in a console, but they still want to play these games.”

Matsuda went on to say how offering the ability to purchase games people are watching on the likes of YouTube, it may unlock a different customer base that is new to any given company. “Because they do not own consoles or gaming PCs, they are potential customers that we’ve been unable to reach, but now we might be able to,” he said.

