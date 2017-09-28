Square Enix Has Big Plans For New York Comic Con 2017

We’re only a few days away from the start of New York Comic Con 2017, and a number of companies are revealing their plans for the big four-day event – including Square Enix.

The publisher revealed the line-up of games that will be available at the event when it takes place from October 5th through the 8th, and also provided details on what special activities will take place, giving fans the chance to win some cool limited edition prizes.

There are a number of Final Fantasy XV spin-off titles that will be showcased at the event, along with the company’s recently announced Secret of Mana revival, as well as its multiplayer oriented Dissidia Final Fantasy NT and the racing game Gravel. Here’s the full rundown.

Secret of Mana

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT

Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition

Final Fantasy XV Multiplayer Expansion: Comrades

Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition

Gravel

Life is Strange: Before the Storm

Lost Sphere

Project Hikari

Spelunker Party!

As far as giveaways go, the company has announced a Dissidia Final Fantasy NT tournament, in which fans can win themed battle tour t-shirts, along with other goodies.

Players that are looking for something more strategic can also take part in a Final Fantasy Trading Card Game Petit Cup, and you don’t even need to be an attendee to check that out. This will be part of a community meet-up in which players can take on one another for a chance to win some cool prizes. You can learn more about this special tournament over on the company’s Facebook page.

Although we’re a bit disappointed that the company probably won’t be revealing anything from either Final Fantasy VII Remake or Kingdom Hearts III, it still appears that there will be plenty to see at its booth, as well as plenty of prizes to pick up on. Plus, some of you that are attending will be able to check out that awesome Secret of Mana remaster and see how it’s coming along – and you can’t go wrong with the classics.

We’ll let you know if the company announces anything from the event.