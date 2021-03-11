Square Enix Announces Event Featuring Avengers, Tomb Raider, and New Life Is Strange Game

✖

Video game publisher Square Enix announced today that it will be holding a new series of events on the future known as "Square Enix Presents" where it will show off new looks at some of its upcoming titles. The first of these presentations is set to transpire a week from today and will bring with it some all-new game announcements.

The first edition of Square Enix Presents will occur next week on Thursday, March 18. The event will kick off at 10:00am PDT/1:00pm EDT and will last for about 40 minutes in total. As for what Square intends to show off, well, it's going to be a pretty extensive lineup. The company has said it will showcase new looks at upcoming games like Balan Wonderworld and Outriders while existing titles like Marvel's Avengers will receive new updates as well. In addition, Square will also talk more about the 25th anniversary of Tomb Raider, which is taking place this year. This will likely result in the proper reveal of the new collection that leaked a few days back.

Let's gooo! Debuting March 18 at 10AM PDT, the first digital-direct #SquareEnixPresents the world premiere of the next @LifeisStrange, with a 40-min lineup set of new trailers & announcements from many of our upcoming titles https://t.co/IgHkawSCaE pic.twitter.com/VNYDFdoikR — Square Enix (@SquareEnix) March 11, 2021

Far and away the most notable thing that looks to be on tap in this Square Enix Presents showcase involves Life is Strange. Square has said that it will be revealing an all-new entry in the narrative-focused adventure series at this time. Life is Strange 2, which is the most recent installment in the series, released episodically across 2018 and 2019. As such, it does seem about time for a new game to come about.

As for some other notables for this event, Square Enix has said that it will also be showing off some new mobile games as well. Some of these will include a Just Cause title for mobile devices, while others will be coming from the publisher's Montreal studio.

All in all, it's definitely interesting to see Square pivot to doing these Direct-style presentations in the future, although it's definitely not surprising. With more and more publishers opting to reveal their announcements in this manner, I wouldn't be shocked to see others follow suit with this practice in due time.

We'll have all the biggest news to share with you from Square Enix Presents for you here on ComicBook.com when it happens next week. Until then, be sure to let me know down in the comments what you'd like to see from the show.