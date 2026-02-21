Square Enix Teases New Entry in One of Its Most Popular Franchises of the Decade

Square Enix has teased that one of its most popular games of the past decade will be continuing in the future, presumably with a new entry. Within the past 10 years, Square Enix has released a ton of games that have gone on to generate quite a bit of acclaim. Between Final Fantasy VII Remake/Rebirth, Dragon Quest 11, Octopath Traveler, and many others, this stretch of time is one that has been quite successful for Square Enix. Now, the publisher has hinted that a new follow-up to one acclaimed title could be on the horizon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As of this week, Square Enix released a new video to celebrate a major milestone for Nier: Automata. Since its launch in 2017, Nier: Automata has now sold 10 million copies in total. This is a particularly major number for the game to reach, as most action RPGs similar to Automata never reach this threshold. Meanwhile, the Automata prequel, Nier: Replicant ver.1.22474487139, has now sold two million copies of its own.

While sales numbers like this being announced might normally not mean a lot, Square Enix actually teased the future of the series as well. In the aforementioned video (viewable below) that Square let loose, it ended with a teaser that simply said “Nier: Automata to be continued.” Further details on what exactly this means weren’t provided, but the immediate conclusion to jump to is that a new game or sequel associated with Automata is on the horizon.

This Square Enix Sequel Would Make a Lot of Sense

Play video

On paper, it would make a ton of sense for a new follow-up to Nier: Automata to be in the works. Clearly, the game has been very financially successful for Square Enix, which would naturally lead to the publisher requesting a sequel. On the part of developer PlatinumGames, the studio also hasn’t released a major project that was developed by itself since 2022’s Bayonetta 3. As such, it’s feasible that a new Nier game could now be what Platinum is toiling away on behind the scenes.

Then again, it’s worth stressing that Square Enix never said outright that a new Nier: Automata game is being developed. For the series to be promised to continue could take many forms, whether it be with a show, movie, or even book series tied to the IP. As such, until a new Nier game is announced, there’s always the possibility that this tease could be for something else entirely.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!