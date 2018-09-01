Square Enix and Tencent Announce Strategic Partnership

Square Enix and Tencent have announced an alliance between the two massive video game companies to pursue the development of AAA games and more.

Gematsu reported on Thursday that the two companies shared a joint press release that announced the new partnership. Square Enix is known for a variety of games and brands like Final Fantasy, Kingdom Hearts, the Tomb Raider games, and many other titles that range from JRPGs to Just Cause 4. Tencent, a Chinese company with subsidiaries that include its own Tencent Games as well as Riot Games and other companies, already has stakes in games such as League of Legends, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, and Fortnite. The press release didn’t name any specific projects that the two are pursuing in their new partnership, but it did mention AAA based on new IPs and more.

“Square Enix Group is making tireless efforts to offer unique content experiences to its fans all over the world through multifaceted business deployment,” the press release said. “Square Enix Group will be accelerating these business development efforts to enhance its content services worldwide through this strategic alliance with Tencent Group. Outcomes of this newly created alliance include the establishment of a joint-venture company, co-development of AAA titles based on new intellectual properties, the licensing of existing intellectual properties, and more.”

Steven Ma, the senior vice president for Tencent Group, said that the company has “strong expectations” for the Square Enix alliance. He specifically mentioned that Tencent’s “broad range of internet service” combined with the creativity of Square Enix will yield “unprecedented content experiences on a global basis.”

Square Enix similarly commented on the partnership to say that people can expect to see diversified content and access to a wider pool of customers.

“Tencent Group and Square Enix Group share the vision of utilizing technology and creativity to deliver unprecedented entertainment experiences and services to a global audience,” said Yosuke Matsuda, president and representative director of Square Enix Holdings. “This newly established alliance will be a strong boost to Square Enix Group’s strategy to diversify our content offerings and expand access channels to a wider customer base.”

More details on the partnership are said to come in the future. Square Enix is currently at PAX West to showcase different upcoming projects such as Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Just Cause 4.