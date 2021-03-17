Square Enix Is Giving Away Two Free Tomb Raider Games

✖

Square Enix is gearing up for its Square Enix Presents event taking place on Thursday where it’ll talk about news and games, and ahead of that event, the publisher is giving away two free Tomb Raider games. The games being given away are Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light and Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris, and all you have to do to make sure you get the games in time is interact with at tweet from Square Enix before the promotion ends.

To get your copies of the two games from the “Lara Croft” spin-off series of the mainline Tomb Raider games, all you have to do is follow the official Square Enix Twitter account and then reply to the tweet below using the hashtag for the Square Enix Presents show. Once you do, the Square Enix account said it’ll DM you a code that’ll net you both of the games.

GET 2 FREE @TombRaider PC GAMES NOW 👉Follow us @SquareEnix

👉Reply to this Tweet with #SquareEnixPresents Do the above, like magic, we'll send you a code for both games to your DM. That's it, go go go! pic.twitter.com/9DsdzhhWt5 — Square Enix (@SquareEnix) March 17, 2021

The two games feature different gameplay than people may be used to if they’ve only played the mainline Tomb Raider games. The first of the two games, Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light, was released back in 2010 and is still buyable through many digital retailers like Steam.

“Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light is an action/adventure game featuring Lara Croft,” a preview of the Guardian of Light game read. “This brand extension combines the hallmarks of the Tomb Raider franchise including exploration & discovery, platforming, and puzzle solving combined with character progression, fun fast-paced combat, and elements of human cooperation and competition.”

Once you’ve finished that game, you can move on to Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris, a sequel to Guardian of Light. This game supports up to four players as well, so if you’ve got others you know who’ve redeemed the free games, you’ve got an opportunity there to play with them.

“Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris is the sequel to the critically-acclaimed Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light, and the first-ever four-player co-op experience with Lara Croft,” a preview of the game read. “Featuring stunning visuals and a brand-new story, players must work together to explore the temple, defeat hordes of enemies from the Egyptian underworld, solve devious puzzles, and avoid deadly traps. All the while, players will compete for treasure, powerful artifacts, and ultimate bragging rights.”

Square Enix’s Tomb Raider promotion ends on March 18th at 10 a.m. PDT, so be sure to get the games while you can.