Squid Game Multiplayer Spin-Off to Launch Timed with Season 2

Netflix is one of the many media conglomerates that has elected to move into the gaming space in recent years, not only in adapting well-known and beloved gaming franchises into films and streaming series, but in the development of games based on their own IPs as well. One of the upcoming games is seeking to capitalize on the popularity of Squid Game by providing a multiplayer experience – and due to Netflix’s latest letter to shareholders fans of this massive series now know to expect the game to release this year alongside Season 2.

“We’re about three years into our games initiative. In that time, we’ve seen how big existing games like Grand Theft Auto can be on Netflix, even at this early stage. We’ve also learned that games based on Netflix IP are very appealing too, especially when timed to the launch of a series or film,” the letter reads. “In September 2023, we launched Netflix Stories — an ever-increasing catalog of interactive fiction games based on hit Netflix series and films – with Love is Blind. In Q2, we added Virgin River and Perfect Match. Starting in July we’ll launch about one new title per month like Emily in Paris and Selling Sunset. Separately, we will premiere a multiplayer game based on the Squid Game universe later this year timed to the launch of season two of our biggest TV series ever.”

Outside of a general timeframe of sometime in 2024, Netflix has not announced a specific release date for Squid Game Season 2, and therefore it’s unknown when exactly to expect the multiplayer game as well. Given that August is approaching rapidly, it’s likely fans of both the series and those excited by the idea of a multiplayer Squid Game gaming experience can expect some news soon regarding more specifics on the game and the release dates. The only confirmed detail for the game is that it will be multiplayer, so players will be able to experience the gruesome nature of the franchise in a different, more personally immersive way.

Overall, Netflix branching further into the gaming industry aligns with their stated goal in the letter to investors that notes they intend to “invest in and expand our entertainment offering — as well as build our reach, recommendations and fandom — so that we can extend our lead with consumers and sustain healthy revenue and profit growth as a business.”