Squid Game Season 2 First Look Announced

It is hard to believe, but three years have passed since the release of Squid Game. The hit Korean drama became a global obsession when it launched on Netflix, and the original still stands as one of the service's top shows. Given its success, a season two was all but promised, and work began on the comeback not long after Squid Game season one wrapped. Now, the show is counting down its return, and we have learned Squid Game season two has scheduled a first look at last.

The update comes from The Hollywood Reporter ahead of Lucca Comics & Games. It turns out Squid Game is coming to the convention, and Netflix has announced it will preview season two there. Lucca Comics & Games is set to take over Italy from October 30 to November 3. So as of now, there are just a few months standing between fans and Netflix's Squid Game.

To usher in this sneak-peek, Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk will attend the convention with stars Lee Jung-jae and Wi Ha-joon. So far, Netflix is keeping mum on what it will bring from Squid Game season two. We have already been shown a preview image from season two, but Squid Game has kept any new footage close to chest. So if we are lucky, Netflix will have a trailer ready to roll this October.

After all, Squid Game season two is expected to release in December 2024, so the countdown for its comeback is ticking. In the meantime, netizens who have yet to watch Squid Game will want to check it out before the winter holidays. You can find season one of the Netflix series streaming now. With Golden Globe and Emmy Awards to its name, Squid Game stands as one of streaming's most lauded series to date. Squid Game season two has high expectations to meet as such, but creator Hwang Dong-hyuk seems confident his follow-up will leave fans pleased.

