Squid Game Remake From David Fincher Reportedly Still Being Developed

It turns out that an American remake of Squid Game is still being developed according to a recent report! It was first reported last year that Netflix was interested in developed an American version of the massively popular Squid Game series last year, and that they were even looking into David Fincher potentially helping to put it all together. But in the time since, Netflix has not only shut down these rumors, but has since gone on to showcase the Squid Game: The Challenge reality competition series and moved forward with the second season of Squid Game (releasing later this year).

According to a report from The Playlist, the rumor that Netflix was interested in an American version of Squid Game goes back several years. They note that Fincher is indeed attached to produce and has been working on it for "the last two years or so." Pivoting to the series over other projects such as the also in development Chinatown Netflix series, and has enlisted Dennis Kelly (Utopia, Matilda the Musical), the report currently notes that the status of the remake is "unclear" and they presume it's still being worked on and may even be Fincher's next directing gig.

(Photo: Netflix)

What Is Squid Game?

It's yet to be revealed whether or not Netflix is truly moving forward with this remake, but they have shut it down as simply rumor in the past. What is moving forward, however, is Squid Game Season 2. Currently scheduled for a release later this year (with star Lee Jung-jae previously claiming it was going to release in December) Squid Game Season 2 will feature original creator Hwang Dong-hyuk returning as director and executive producer for the new episodes.

Confirmed stars returning for the new season include Lee Jung-jae (as Seong Gi-Hun), Lee Byung-Hun (as Front Man), Wi Ha-jun (as Hwang Jun-Ho), and Gong Yoo (as the currently unnamed recruiter for the games). New additions to the cast for the upcoming season are Yim Si-Wan, Kang Ha-Neul, Park Sung-Hoon, Yang Dong-Geun, Park Gyu-young, Jo Yu-ri, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Lee Jin-uk, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, and Won Ji-an in currently unconfirmed roles.

You can currently catch up with the nine episode first season of Squid Game now streaming with Netflix. They tease the series as such, "Hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in children's games. Inside, a tempting prize awaits – with deadly high stakes." Squid Game: The Challenge is also now streaming with Netflix as well with Season 2 in the works.

