S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 Gameplay Teaser Released

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 developer GSC Game World has released the first in-engine gameplay teaser for the upcoming sequel from the viewpoint of its main protagonist, Skif. While the sequel to 2010's S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat was initially announced years and years ago, it was once again confirmed as in development in 2018, and it now appears to be poised to release in 2021 for Xbox Series X|S and PC.

The teaser, while brief, gives a pretty good idea of what to expect from the game's environments and atmosphere and largely seems to serve as a truncated introduction to Skif. According to IGN, which had the initial exclusive on the teaser, GSC Game World has described the teaser as "how the game actually feels: fast-paced change of scenery, ominous landscapes and the ever-present feeling of an inevitable danger accompanied by a barely-distinguishable guitar soundtrack."

"[S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 is] a unique blend of FPS, immersive sim and horror with a really thick atmosphere," GSC Game World says of the upcoming video game. "One of the biggest open-worlds to date is yours to explore — along with an epic branching story with multiple endings."

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 is currently set to release at some point in 2021 for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. It is also expected to launch day one for Xbox Game Pass. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming sequel right here.

What do you think of the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 in-game gameplay teaser? Are you excited to play the video game when it eventually releases? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!